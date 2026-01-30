Goldfinger Capital
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Video Commentaries
Follow on X.com
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Robert Friedland: The Physical World Is Going To Compete With The Bullshit Financial World
Billionaire mining entrepreneur delivering more shock therapy for the West's critical raw materials supply chain.
10 hrs ago
•
Robert Sinn
17
2
Fed Governor Waller Dissents, Says Further Easing Is Needed
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is out with a vocal dissent, explaining why he sees significant risks to the weakening U.S. labor market.
16 hrs ago
•
Robert Sinn
11
UBS Sees $6,200 Gold In Q1 2026
The Swiss banking giant UBS is chasing the accelerating gold rally by raising its near term gold price target to $6,200/ounce.
Jan 29
•
Robert Sinn
7
1
Unnatural Price Action
April gold futures traded up to $5626 on Wednesday night in what can only be described as a frantic panic buying short squeeze.
Jan 29
•
Robert Sinn
11
1
US Dollar Cracks, Drops To Fresh Multi-Year Lows
According to President Trump the US dollar is doing great....
Jan 27
•
Robert Sinn
13
1
Extreme Sentiment Unlocked: Vancouver Edition
Every year towards the end of January, the junior mining world congregates in Vancouver, Canada for a week of conferences. This year is like nothing…
Jan 26
•
Robert Sinn
14
3
2
Metals Wars: The Old World Meets The AI Deglobalization Age
Long form version of January 2026 Metals Investor Forum presentation.
Jan 26
•
Robert Sinn
4
Newmont Holds ROFR On Barrick's Nevada Gold Mines Stake
A new wrinkle in the Barrick/Newmont saga has emerged, Newmont holds a ROFR on Barrick's NGM stake.
Jan 25
•
Robert Sinn
5
$5,000 Gold, $100 Silver, But Here's The Next Big Trade
The gold and silver bull market is now old news, so what's the next big trade?
Jan 24
•
Robert Sinn
10
1
Subscriber Only Video - Kingfisher, Andina, San Lorenzo, Azimut, and more
A subscriber-only video delving into Kingfisher, Andina, San Lorenzo, Sitka, Azimut and more.
Jan 22
•
Robert Sinn
5
Kingfisher Metals Confirms Blind Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Hank, HWY 37 Project
Drillhole HW-25-011 confirmed the discovery of a blind porphyry copper-gold system with 425.0 meters grading 0.40% copper-equivalent with copper tenor…
Jan 22
•
Robert Sinn
4
Ray Dalio: The Monetary Order Is Breaking Down
Davos delivered a number of noteworthy speeches and soundbites today, including Ray Dalio stating emphatically that the global monetary order is…
Jan 20
•
Robert Sinn
28
8
2
© 2026 Robert Sinn
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts