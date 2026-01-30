Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

Home
Video Commentaries
Follow on X.com
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Robert Friedland: The Physical World Is Going To Compete With The Bullshit Financial World
Billionaire mining entrepreneur delivering more shock therapy for the West's critical raw materials supply chain.
  Robert Sinn
Fed Governor Waller Dissents, Says Further Easing Is Needed
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is out with a vocal dissent, explaining why he sees significant risks to the weakening U.S. labor market.
  Robert Sinn
UBS Sees $6,200 Gold In Q1 2026
The Swiss banking giant UBS is chasing the accelerating gold rally by raising its near term gold price target to $6,200/ounce.
  Robert Sinn
Unnatural Price Action
April gold futures traded up to $5626 on Wednesday night in what can only be described as a frantic panic buying short squeeze.
  Robert Sinn
US Dollar Cracks, Drops To Fresh Multi-Year Lows
According to President Trump the US dollar is doing great....
  Robert Sinn
Extreme Sentiment Unlocked: Vancouver Edition
Every year towards the end of January, the junior mining world congregates in Vancouver, Canada for a week of conferences. This year is like nothing…
  Robert Sinn
Metals Wars: The Old World Meets The AI Deglobalization Age
Long form version of January 2026 Metals Investor Forum presentation.
  Robert Sinn
Newmont Holds ROFR On Barrick's Nevada Gold Mines Stake
A new wrinkle in the Barrick/Newmont saga has emerged, Newmont holds a ROFR on Barrick's NGM stake.
  Robert Sinn
$5,000 Gold, $100 Silver, But Here's The Next Big Trade
The gold and silver bull market is now old news, so what's the next big trade?
  Robert Sinn
Subscriber Only Video - Kingfisher, Andina, San Lorenzo, Azimut, and more
A subscriber-only video delving into Kingfisher, Andina, San Lorenzo, Sitka, Azimut and more.
  Robert Sinn
Kingfisher Metals Confirms Blind Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Hank, HWY 37 Project
Drillhole HW-25-011 confirmed the discovery of a blind porphyry copper-gold system with 425.0 meters grading 0.40% copper-equivalent with copper tenor…
  Robert Sinn
Ray Dalio: The Monetary Order Is Breaking Down
Davos delivered a number of noteworthy speeches and soundbites today, including Ray Dalio stating emphatically that the global monetary order is…
  Robert Sinn
© 2026 Robert Sinn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture