Contango Silver & Gold (NYSE:CTGO, TSX:CTGO) is attempting to build a North American mid-tier precious-metals producer by combining several high-grade, relatively small mines—generally producing 40,000–100,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually—rather than constructing one enormous, capital-intensive operation.

The company, listed on the NYSE American and TSX under CTGO, was created through the March 26, 2026 combination of Contango ORE and Dolly Varden Silver. Its portfolio now includes the producing Manh Choh gold mine, the advanced Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract projects in Alaska, and the district-scale Kitsault Valley silver-gold project in British Columbia.

DSO

Contango’s business model is built around Direct Shipping Ore, or DSO.

Instead of building a conventional mine complex with an onsite processing plant and tailings facility, Contango wants to:

Mine high-grade ore. Load it into sealed containers or trucks. Transport it by road, rail or barge. Process it at an existing third-party mill with available capacity.

Removing the onsite mill and tailings facility can dramatically reduce initial capital requirements, shorten the permitting process and shrink the physical footprint of the mine. The trade-off is that the ore must be sufficiently high grade to absorb transportation and third-party processing costs.

This approach allows Contango to pursue deposits that might be too small to support a standalone mill but are still capable of producing meaningful cash flow. In effect, Contango wants to build a portfolio of satellite mines connected to existing regional processing infrastructure.

Manh Choh

Manh Choh is the template for the entire strategy.

Contango owns 30%, while Kinross owns 70% and operates the mine. High-grade ore is mined near Tok, Alaska, and trucked approximately 240 miles to Kinross’s Fort Knox mill for processing. The mine was constructed on schedule and on budget, with first gold poured in July 2024.

In 2025, Contango’s attributable production totaled approximately 60,200 gold-equivalent ounces, and it received US$102 million in cash distributions from the joint venture. Reported AISC was approximately US$1,616 per ounce sold.

Production is expected to temporarily decline to 40,000–45,000 ounces in 2026 as mining transitions from the North Pit to the higher-grade South Pit. Management is guiding to 75,000–80,000 ounces for Contango’s account in 2027, with AISC forecast at approximately US$1,300–US$1,400 per ounce.

Manh Choh provides the operating cash flow that Contango intends to recycle into Lucky Shot, Johnson Tract and Kitsault Valley, potentially reducing the need for repeated equity financings.

Lucky Shot: the next potential DSO mine

Lucky Shot is a historic, narrow-vein underground gold project about 75 miles north of Anchorage. It is fully permitted for mining and sits relatively close to Alaska’s road and rail infrastructure.

The current resource contains:

105,620 indicated ounces at 14.5 g/t gold

25,110 inferred ounces at 9.5 g/t gold

Contango is spending approximately US$50–US$60 million during 2026 and 2027 on underground development, drilling and technical studies. The objective is to define a 400,000–500,000-ounce measured and indicated resource capable of supporting annual production of approximately 40,000–50,000 ounces beginning around 2028. A DSO feasibility study is targeted for the first half of 2027.

Recent drilling has confirmed extremely high-grade but locally narrow veins, including 0.17 meters grading 972.1 g/t gold and 5.30 meters grading 8.89 g/t gold. The real challenge will be establishing sufficient continuity, mineable widths and predictable dilution—not simply producing occasional spectacular assays.

Lucky Shot is arguably the most important near-term test of Contango’s strategy because, unlike Manh Choh, it will demonstrate whether the company can independently advance and finance a DSO project from resource definition through production.

I connected with Contango Silver & Gold President Shawn Khunkhun at the 2026 Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing in Boca Raton, FL.

Goldfinger:

Shawn, it’s a pleasure to speak to you again here today in Boca Raton. We’ve spoken at this conference a few times in the past, including back in the days when Dolly was a much smaller company, gold and silver prices were much lower. And some things have changed, including the fact that it’s not Dolly Varden Silver anymore. So tell us about how things have changed and how the year’s going for you and Contango Silver & Gold.

Shawn Khunkhun:

So back at the end of March, we completed a merger with Contango, creating Contango Silver & Gold. So how things have changed, the new proforma company, we’re in production, we’re producing from the Manh Choh deposit in Alaska. We’ve got a partnership with Kinross, it’s a 70/30 JV. So the mine’s producing 200,000 ounces a year, life of mine. Our 30% is 60,000 ounces a year. It’s generating on average about US$100 million a year, free cash flow. And again, going back to Dolly Varden, one of the motivations for doing the transaction was getting exposure to the cashflow. We’d outlined a very large resource in BC and we wanted to start developing that resource. So we’ve got the producing gold mine in Alaska, Manh Choh. The guidance for next year’s production is 80,000 ounces at a $1,300 AISC. So next year we’re budgeting $3,700 gold as a conservative estimate. So we’re looking at about US$170 million of free cash flow next year. We’ve got about US$100 million in the treasury today, so we’re in a good financial position.

Now what are we doing outside of the producing mine? We’re spending $25 million this year and next year on a permitted past-producing gold project called Lucky Shot. So another Alaska project, and our goal is to have the Lucky Shot mine back in production by 2028. Production profile is 50,000 ounces per annum, so our production profile will go from 60,000 ounces a year, which it’s currently at, to over 100,000 ounces a year. And we’ll go from an average life of mine production at Manh Choh generating $100 million a year, with Lucky Shot that’ll go to $200 million a year in 2028. Now both Manh Choh and Lucky Shot, they’re small mines, 50,000 ounces a year. We’re investing into our big projects, which are Dolly Varden’s Kitzault Valley and Johnson Tract.

So your audience is familiar with Dolly, so I’m going to spend a moment talking about Johnson Tract. Johnson Tract is a 1.1 million ounce gold deposit at an average grade of 9.4 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. It’s about six grams of gold, and then there’s critical minerals like zinc, copper, silver that make it almost a 10 grams per tonne gold equivalent project. What’s special about this deposit is it’s 40 meters wide and it’s open at depth. So we did an economic study based on the million ounces that showed a $615 million NPV. It’s a pretty small CapEx, so $200 million gets the projects into production, and the payback’s going to be a year. So what Contango is doing is it’s leveraging gold production at Manh Choh and it will leverage gold production at Lucky Shot, and it’s looking to move Johnson Tract and the Kitzault Valley into production.

So what’s interesting about this business is we’re self-funded. We’ve got 33 million shares out, we don’t need to go to market, and our goal, once Kitzault and Johnson Tract comes into production, we’ll be producing five million ounces a year of silver and 200,000 ounces of gold.

Goldfinger:

Yeah, so that’s a good summary. Are the financials in American dollars?

Shawn Khunkhun:

Yeah. So it’s 100 million US dollars.

Goldfinger:

Wow. That is an impressive treasury. And what really stands out about the CTGO share structure is it’s so clean. 700,000 warrants, 400,000 options, in total a fully diluted share structure of 34 million shares. That is an incredibly tight share structure. That really stands out to me.

What is the change for you, going from an explorer to being the president of an actual mining company? And not just a mining company, but a mining company that wants to build and grow much larger.

Shawn Khunkhun:

So early in my career I worked with a producer. We’re in the midst of a correction right now, where if you go back to January highs, March highs, a lot of the companies in the industry are off 40% to almost 50%. Now the challenge that I’d face as CEO of an explorer in that environment, is we would be at the mercy of diluting our shares at this discounted price. The benefit of being in production is we don’t have to issue shares anymore. And what we can do is we can ride out these moments in the market, and actually we can look opportunistically at opportunities beyond our borders. So I’m in a position of strength today, in that we’ve got the cash flow, we have the treasury.

The other thing I want to mention here is part of the reason for the merger, it went beyond cashflow. It was about expertise. And so the Contango team took a project in Manh Choh in two and a half years from a feasibility study to production. So that’s permitting expertise, it’s development expertise. And so having that expertise, we’re able to evaluate other opportunities, and we really have the makings of a mid-tier producer and we have the ambition to really position ourselves as the next Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Goldfinger:

Very interesting. So is that the model that you’re following? You want to be Hecla?

Shawn Khunkhun:

Well, the model is this. So I was at this conference a year ago, and I was doing a presentation, and that presentation was seen by the former CEO of Contango who was at the time chairman. So he saw my presentation, he reached out, we got to talking. And after learning about the Contango business and me knowing the Dolly Varden business, I said to him, “If we put these two companies together, we can build a Pan American Silver.” And whether I reference Hecla, Pan American, Coeur, First Majestic, there’s about 10 companies that are in the silver space that are giving investors exposure to silver. So the reason I mentioned Hecla though is First Majestic is in Mexico, Pan-Am is throughout Latin America.

Goldfinger:

Hecla is exclusively in North America.

Shawn Khunkhun:

Correct. And so how we want to differentiate ourselves from peers, is number one, our location. So we’re in the US, Alaska, we’re in Canada, BC. Our grade, the average grade of our silver is over 350 grams, the average grade of our gold is over five grams. And why that is so impressive is one of the mines is an open pit mine, eight grams per ton. And the last thing I should mention is we have a business model, direct shipping or DSO. And so our CEO, Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, he was the CEO of Nova Gold, founder, CEO, drilled out 40 million ounces of gold at two grams in Alaska, the Donlin Project. He did that 27 years ago. The project is still 27 years later in permitting.

So the takeaway that we’ve had from that is let’s focus on projects that we don’t need to build a mill, we don’t need to permit tailings, we don’t need to bring all the power and infrastructure at site. Let’s focus on projects. Now you need three criteria. You need to have grade. If you’re transporting ore, it’s got to have grade. So you’ve got to be high grade, you’ve got to be close to existing infrastructure. So you could be on the water, you can move the material via barge, you could be near a rail line, move it on rail, or you need to be near a road. In the case of Manh Choh, we’re trucking ore. In the case of Lucky Shot, it’ll be by rail, and in the case of Johnson Tract and the Kitsault Valley, we’re on tide water, so we’ll be on barge. And then the last point beyond grade and infrastructure, it’s straightforward permitting. So we want to look for projects that are on private land, we want to look for projects where the permitting is straightforward.

Goldfinger:

That’s a key point. It’s interesting how the sector has evolved over the last 25 years, because I remember Rick at NovaGold, I was a NovaGold shareholder in 2009, 2010. And I remember being so bullish on it for so long, and then just like, why can’t they move it forward? It became very frustrating to see timelines get stretched out, and the project begin to stall. Permitting is a major challenge.

And as you mentioned, you need infrastructure, you need roads, you need rail, you need water. And so those are very key points. And it’s interesting to see the sector evolve from these mega projects like Seabridge’s KSM or something of that nature in tough locations where permitting is not so straightforward, to recognizing that one million ounces is pretty good if it’s high-grade, eight grams or 10 grams gold equivalent. Especially if the transportation logistics are favorable, if the ore can get to water, to tide water very rapidly or put it on rail.

So it’s very interesting to se that, and I think there’s a real opportunity in the mining sector, in the so-called “middle market”. Obviously you agree just based upon the choices you’ve made in the last year, for smaller deposits that are high grade, the projects that maybe the majors aren’t so focused on because they’re less than two or three million ounces, but they’re still economic, especially at $4,000+ gold.

Shawn Khunkhun:

That’s really what changed things for me is when I first got into the business over 20 years ago, the margin on a gold mine was $50 an ounce. Now it’s over $2,000/oz. So at $50 an ounce, so when gold was $300 and AISCs were $250, if you take $50 and you multiply it by 50,000 ounces, you’re not generating a lot of cash flow. Today, if the gold price is $4,000/oz and your AISC is $2,000/oz, $2,000 multiplied by 50,000, that’s $100 million, that’s real money. And so I think the small mines that the market didn’t give credit for, they’re now being credited because they’re so profitable. That’s been the big change.

And the same thing is true in silver. I was listening to Keith Neumeyer yesterday and he talked about... It’s a good reminder, I forgot about this. Silver, apart from the run we had last year, had only ever gone up to $35/oz three times. And if you think about that, with let’s say the average AISC for a silver miner is $20/oz across the board, well, if silver’s spending most of its time at an average price of $25/oz, you’re making $5 an ounce. We’re now in an environment where you’re making $40 an ounce, you multiply that by a million ounces, that’s $40 million. That’s significant.

Silver (Quarterly)

Before 2025, in its entire history silver had only spent a few months trading above the $35/oz level

Goldfinger:

Yeah, the margins aren’t 10% or 20% anymore. They’re 50% or 60%, or for the most profitable companies, they’re 75%. So it’s a total game changer in profitability, but you would never know that, judging by how some of these stocks have traded the last couple of months.

Shawn Khunkhun:

Well, see, this is the part that really gets me. So when we look at Contango, we’re trading at today, based on our current cashflow, we’re trading at about 5.5x current cashflow. If we look at next year’s cashflow, we’re trading at 2.5x next year’s free cashflow. So we’re about a $560 million market cap. We’ve got $100 million in the bank, and we’re going to make $170 million next year. That is an attractive business, whether you’re producing gold or widgets or whatever. And then junior mining companies, Robert, you don’t buy them for their cashflow multiple, we’ve got to factor in the reserves.

Goldfinger:

The NAV of the projects.

Shawn Khunkhun:

Absolutely. The other point I want to make, and you said something that I want to kind of pull in this thread. The large entities, like we were in a bear market for a decade. In my opinion, the bear market produced super majors, you got your massive senior producers. Some of these companies in Q1 were trading at $100 billion market caps. Agnico Eagle, Newmont, Barrick, super majors. And then you’ve got the juniors, there’s a huge space in the middle.

And so for those super majors, if they want to replace their production, they need projects that are going to produce 500,000 ounces a year. They need tier one assets. They are not going to be interested in one, two, three million ounce deposits. And if you look at the junior side of the space, a junior miner goes out and asks shareholders for money to try to find something that’s big enough for an Agnico Eagle to buy.

But often they get part of the way through the journey. So in this case, there was a junior called HighGold, and HighGold had the Johnson Tract project. So they drilled out a million ounces. They had a US$30 million market cap, and in order to go underground and drill out the depth extents to try to grow it to 2 million to 3 million ounces, to make it big enough for a major, they were looking at a $25 million investment to go underground. So when the shareholders were asked about a 100% dilutive event, plus they needed to do a few years of permitting to get them underground, they decided to sell the company at a premium instead of going through that. So Contango was able to buy High Gold’s Johnson Tract project for US$37 million.

We invested $7 million into the project to produce an economic study. The NPV on that project today is $615 million. And that is only representative of the million ounces that are to be identified so far. So we’re going to go underground. We’re going to drill up the extents. It wouldn’t surprise me if that project exceeds $1 billion in NPV in the future. And so my point here is as we continue along this journey, we are going to acquire other Johnson Tract-like projects where junior miners are trading at a $50 million valuation, and we can afford to go through the part of the Lassonde curve with the project, because we have these other projects within our pipeline that are either producing or we’re doing high impact exploration and growing.

Goldfinger:

That’s very interesting. So by buying HighGold for US$37 million, you effectively bought more than one million high grade ounces at US$30 an ounce essentially. And now in a $4,000 gold price environment, that gold in the ground is likely to be worth a lot more. That is a very attractive opportunity, and I think we’re going to see more M&A like that because it just simply makes sense. And again, the seniors are not in competition for these smaller assets, they’re just not interested. They drop projects that have 1 million ounces on a regular basis and that’s an opportunity for guys who make deals to put together a new junior with those assets that the senior threw away because it just wasn’t big enough for them. So tell us about the news flow this year. You’re drilling in the Golden Triangle at Kitsault Valley, you’re in Alaska too. What’s the news flow going to look like?

Shawn Khunkhun:

So the first major catalyst is Dolly Varden who had done a lot of drilling in the Kitsault Valley, years of drilling. And we’re going to be producing a new mineral resource estimate in the month of July. So that’s coming. You’re going to see a significant increase to the silver and to the project overall. So new mineral resource estimates, mineral inventory increasing.

We’ve completed 21,000 meters of drilling at the same project, and so drill results are going to be forthcoming. In addition to the MRE and the drill results at the Kitsault Valley, we’ve been drilling at Lucky Shot. So in the Alaska permitted gold mine that has gone back into production, you will see some drill results. And then we’ve got ongoing production news coming from Manh Choh, and we’re simultaneously doing work at Johnson Tract. I would describe the work we’re doing at Johnson Tract as permitting and infrastructure improvements.

Goldfinger:

And what is the market cap at the current share price?

Shawn Khunkhun:

It’s roughly $600 million.

Goldfinger:

$600 million US?

Shawn Khunkhun:

Yes.

Contango Silver & Gold (Daily)

Goldfinger:

With US$100 million cash in the treasury, correct? So US$500 million in terms of the enterprise value essentially?

Shawn Khunkhun:

Yes.

Goldfinger:

And I also saw you completed a transaction recently where you got rid of some gold hedges that were on the books. Can you explain that transaction and the timing of it?

Shawn Khunkhun:

So the company took out debt to build, and the lenders required hedges for that debt. And we had 15,000 ounces that we needed to deliver into this hedge contract, and so we weren’t experiencing spot gold prices. And when the gold price ran up to $5,600/oz, as much as we wanted to extinguish those hedges, we didn’t think that was the right time to do it. But as we pulled back to $3,900, we thought this was a time to take on a debt piece. So we took out $33 million of debt, and we extinguished the hedges. So now we’re hedge free. And now as we produce ounces, we can sell at spot prices. So our total debt position today is about $45 million.

Goldfinger:

I see. So essentially you got yourself more exposure to the upside in the gold price.

Shawn Khunkhun:

Correct. And by having two times that debt exposure in cash, and generating $100 million a year cashflow, we have the flexibility to pay off that loan at any time. It’s got a 7% interest rate, and one of the reasons we’re not paying it off today is we’re using capital on hand to put it into projects like Lucky Shot, like Johnson Tract, and the Kitsault Valley, where we think in the case of Lucky Shot, a $50 million investment is going to yield $100 million of free cashflow. So we think it’s a better use of proceeds.

Goldfinger:

Makes a lot of sense. Yeah, I was happy to see that. Shawn, If we look at the valuation now, the share price around $17 a share on the NYSE, down from $30 or so a few months ago, what do you see as the upside that shareholders could experience over the next couple of years? And what are the key milestones that the company will have to achieve to get that share price back above $30?

Shawn Khunkhun:

So when I look at our peers, junior gold producers, they’re trading on average at about a 0.7 NAV multiple. We’re trading at 0.3. And if you look at the outliers in the space, they’re trading at one times NAV. And that’s a company like Wesdome, that’s high grade, safe jurisdiction. So I really think we’ve got a new entity here, a new company. Many don’t know what it is, many don’t understand the business. As we share that value proposition, I’m confident we will get to the median price, which is 0.7. But I really believe we’ll get paid for being in a safe jurisdiction and being a high grade producer. So I think there’s an opportunity for the share price to triple, based on the fact of where we are and what we’re doing.

But the real value, if an investor’s looking to look out two or three years, we’re called Contango silver and gold, so I talked about a gold peer group, the silver peers are trading at two times that NAV. So I think once we start producing from the Kitzault Valley, there’s an even greater re-rating opportunity. So I think in the short run, there’s a 3X opportunity, in the longer term, there’s a 7X opportunity.

Goldfinger:

When will you do a PEA on the Golden Triangle asset?

Shawn Khunkhun:

In about one year. So the idea here is to put out the mineral resource estimate now, and then we’ve got two studies we’re looking to put out next year, one on Lucky Shot and one on the Kitsault Valley.

Goldfinger:

And final question. Let’s talk about Shawn for a second. You were the CEO at Dolly Varden, now you’re the President. So how does that feel? So it’s kind of a two part question. How does it feel to sort of change roles, being part of a larger team, and no longer the sole face of the company, now you’re one of two faces of the company?

Shawn Khunkhun:

Yeah, so one of the reasons that I looked to do this deal and you know, this was really something that I wanted. The success I’ve had in my career is working with talented people. And I feel very grateful for the opportunity. Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, he’s a very, very successful future hall-of-famer, whether it’s NovaGold, Trilogy, Alexco, there’s a long list of success, and most of it being in Alaska. So I’m learning, and so it’s been very good. And again, getting that exposure to cash flow, I’ve welcomed it.

Goldfinger:

We all need teams, and Contango has a great team. What do you think about what the future holds for Shawn? Maybe at some point in the future, it might be time to be the CEO again of another company? Or what are you thinking in terms of some things you’d like to do in the future?

Shawn Khunkhun:

I think we’ve got a great opportunity here with Contango, to really rule the north and continue to consolidate a lot of opportunities in Alaska, in Northwest BC. We’ve got a wonderful platform here, so this is what I’m focused on at present.

Goldfinger:

Contango is an attractive value proposition, especially with the strong cash position and significant production growth pipeline. The recent sector-wide correction has given investors an opportunity to take a closer look at Contango. I look forward to seeing what Contango has accomplished when we meet again at the 2027 Rule Symposium.

All right, thanks a lot, Shawn.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.