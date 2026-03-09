On December 2nd, 2025 I published the latest edition of my annual Tax Loss Silly Season Shopping List. This list was more challenging than past years due to the fact that 2025 was such a strong year for the junior mining sector. It was far more difficult to find stocks that had been indiscriminately sold and pushed down more than 50% year-to-date. As a result, I had to adjust the criteria somewhat and broaden the search universe.

This year’s list consisted of the following six stocks:

Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR) - A repeat selection from 2024, but the setup in KFR at the end of November was simply too good to pass up.

GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V:GSPR) - Tiny market cap B.C. copper explorer/developer with a property position directly adjacent to Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Mine (largest open pit copper mine in Canada).

Strikepoint Gold (TSX-V:SKP) - Nevada gold explorer positioned for a significant drill program in 2026, in addition to other impactful news flow such as the recent acquisition of the Como Property (key inset puzzle piece along the Como Trend, surrounded by SKP’s Hercules Gold Project) from gold giant Newmont (NYSE:NEM).

Ramp Metals (TSX-V:RAMP) - Saskatchewan copper-gold-zinc-silver explorer that had a rough year in 2025—betting on a rebound year in 2026 as RAMP kicks-off its Phase III drill program at the Rottenstone SW Property.

Standard Uranium (TSX-V:STND) - Athabasca Basin uranium hybrid project-generator that stands to benefit from a busy 2026, including two drill programs at partner-funded project and a 5,000+ meter drill program at its 100%-owned flagship Davidson River Uranium Project. At $.10 per share, STND shares offer a very attractive risk/reward with the potential for a 10-bagger in the event of discovery success.

Perseverance Metals (TSX-V:PMI) - Perseverance shares began trading in October 2025, and the combination of slow news flow and a lack of market awareness served up a very attractive entry point by the end of November/early December. PMI proved to be a textbook tax loss silly season fat-pitch opportunity in an under-appreciated new issue.

This is a compilation of the results from the 2025 list over various timeframes including the 90-day mark:

The results from the 2025 Tax Loss Silly Season Shopping List are by far the best in the history of my annual tax loss season list. Several stocks have doubled or tripled at some point in the last three months, with only Standard Uranium remaining relatively range-bound.