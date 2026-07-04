Vince Lanci of GoldFix returns to Goldfinger Capital to discuss the end of Q2 liquidation in precious metals, and the early makings of a bottom for gold and silver. We also discuss the miners, precious metals sentiment/seasonality, and Vince's new book “As Good As Gold".

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