Last week, Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC:KGFMF) delivered a meaty geophysics-focused news release that reinforced the large porphyry system hypothesis at Hank, with magnetic inversion and IP chargeability data confirming the geological interpretation. The data suggested the size of the system is growing, showing a highly disrupted pattern characteristic of a multi-phase porphyry system.

I connected with Kingfisher Metals CEO Dustin Perry to dive into the news release and get a deeper understanding of why the Hank Copper-Gold Porphyry Target has quickly become one of the most compelling porphyry drill targets in North America.