A Bearish Brew For US Equities
While the President applauds the stock market and cheers on individual stocks like Dell and Micro, a bearish brew for equities is forming.
A bearish setup is beginning to take shape in equities, and it is arriving at precisely the wrong moment in the cycle for bulls. Michael Howell’s global liquidity cycle has just topped, with the 65-month wave that has identified every major market squeeze since 1965 now turning lower into 2027. By itself, that would simply be one macro data point worth respecting. But markets rarely break because of one factor.