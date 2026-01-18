UBS recently highlighted Hudbay (NYSE:HBM, TSX:HBM) as a diversified mid-tier copper producer with strong exposure to copper. The firm initiated coverage with a BUY rating and a C$34.50 price target.

In particular, Hudbay has a copper production growth profile that includes significant exposure to the US. In addition, HBM’s Snow Lake Mine in Manitoba was the highest-margin Canadian gold mine in 2024.

Due to copper’s central role in electrification, EVs, and AI data center buildouts, North American copper producers are becoming increasingly attractive.