Everyone wants silver in 2026. The white metal was a top performer in 2025, and the outlook remains bright heading into the new year. In fact, the outlook is so compelling that many investors are making the leap from owning physical silver to buying silver mining stocks.

On Tuesday, I spent some time discussing U.S. silver producer Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), noting that only 48% of its revenues actually come from silver production. Additionally, after an incredible share price appreciation in 2025, Hecla shares may not be the best place to put new money work.

There are still plenty of opportunities to profit from silver miners. However, the “easy money” has already been made, and the next round of alpha will require due diligence—and a willingness to not be lazy.