Agnico Eagle Delivers Record Annual Free Cash Flow, Emphasizing Margin Durability
Another stellar quarter from the best-in-class senior gold producer Agnico Eagle included more signaling of capital allocation discipline and organic growth.
The world’s best senior gold producer, Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM), delivered another “best-in-class senior” quarter, reinforcing its position as one of the highest-quality operators in the gold sector. Agnico generated record free cash flow and strong earnings growth driven by higher gold prices, operational execution, and disciplined capital allocation — highlighting a widening margin advantage versus peers.