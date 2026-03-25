On March 19, 2026 Algo Grande Copper Corp. (TSXV:ALGR, OTC:KNDYF) announced the commencement of advanced surface and geophysical programs at its 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico, designed to refine and prioritize drill targets ahead of its Phase II drill program scheduled to commence in Q2 2026.

The integrated exploration campaign includes:

High-resolution LiDAR survey (license wide)

Drone-based magnetic survey

Systematic soil geochemical sampling program

Published on behalf of Algo Grande Copper Corp.



I connected with Algo Grande CEO Enrico Gay and VP of Exploration João Rocha for an introduction to Algo Grande and what investors can expect from ALGR in 2026.

I used the recent market correction to initiate a position in ALGR shares. I look forward to the aggressive news cycle the company has planned for the next several months.

Algo Grande Copper Corporate Presentation - March 2026

Algo Grande Copper Corp. – Top 5 Investor Highlights

High-Grade Copper Discovery: Maiden drilling confirms strong copper mineralization, including 14.79m @ 1.4% CuEq and 1.85m @ 4.1% Cu + 11 g/t Au + 150 g/t Ag

Multiple High-Grade Skarns Identified: Discovery of additional high-grade skarn systems along a 6km mineralized corridor, highlighting significant scale potential beyond the initial zone

Porphyry Upside at Depth: Geological indicators suggest a potential copper porphyry source beneath Cerro Grande, offering a second layer of large-scale upside

Defined Expansion Targets: Magnetite-rich skarn horizons identified through detailed drone magnetic surveys, providing clear step-out drill targets for the Phase II program

Tier-One Technical Backing: Supported by Peter Megaw (MAG Silver) and Raymond Jannas (ATEX Resources), bringing proven discovery, development, and M&A track records that significantly de-risk exploration and enhance strategic upside

Disclosure: Author owns shares of ALGR.V at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Algo Grande Copper Corp. has paid for the production, editing, and dissemination of this corporate interview.

Disclaimer



The interview is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Listeners are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. The stocks discussed in this interview are high-risk venture stocks and not suitable for most investors. Consult Company SEDAR profiles for important risk disclosures. This interview contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information.