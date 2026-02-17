This morning, Andina Copper (TSX-V:ANDC, OTC:PMMCF) delivered 620 meters grading .46% copper, 79 ppm molybdenum, and 1.1 g/t silver beginning at 62 meters downhole in hole CDH004 from the Cobrasco Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Project in Colombia:

Based on the four holes that we have data for at Cobrasco (including 2 1/2 holes from Rugby Resources) the porphyry system looks large, multi-phase, and vertically extensive. The tonnage is really starting to build, and the higher-grade breccia intervals may not only be contributing higher-grade mineralization, but they could also help Andina geologists vector back to the hotter, potentially richest parts of the intrusive system.