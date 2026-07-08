This morning, Andina Copper (TSX-V:ANDC, OTC:PMMCF) announced the results of the first two drill holes into the Piuquenes North Target (PN Target) at the Piuquenes Project in Argentina. Hole PIU13 returned 468 meters grading 0.50% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au and 3.04 g/t Ag from 700 meters downhole, including a higher-grade core of 164 meters at 0.70% Cu, 0.44 g/t Au and 4.19 g/t Ag from 924 meters downhole.

The grade is respectable for a deep porphyry intercept, but the bigger point is that Andina has now confirmed a new copper-gold porphyry center beyond the previously drilled Piuquenes Central and Piuquenes East systems.