This morning, Andina Copper (TSX-V:ANDC) delivered another strong drill hole from its Cobrasco Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Project, and it is becoming increasingly clear that Cobrasco Central is beginning to take shape as a large, near-surface copper-molybdenum porphyry system with scale, continuity, and room to grow.

The headline result from drill hole CDH009 is 502 meters grading 0.40% copper, 73 ppm molybdenum, and 1.22 g/t silver beginning at just 38 meters downhole. Within that broad intercept, Andina reported 186 meters grading 0.50% copper from 38 meters.