Meet Banyan Gold CEO Tara Christie, a gold mining CEO who has never sold a single share of her company during her decade+ at the helm. Moreover, she has invested C$2.7 million in the company through a combination of private placements, option exercises, and open market purchases. Tara holds a ~3.5% stake in Banyan and her level of commitment to shareholders and stakeholders is admirable.

On February 8, 2026 Banyan Gold (TSX-V:BYN, OTC:BYAGF) announced that it intersected high-grade gold mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit at approximately 350 meters vertical depth, over 350 meters down-dip of previous intersections at its AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada.



In addition, Banyan recently announced the appointments of John Robins as an Independent Strategic Advisor, and Allison Rippin Armstrong to its management team as Senior Sustainability Manager.



I connected with Banyan Gold CEO Tara Christie to learn about the opportunity today in Banyan, and to set the stage for 2026.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Banyan Gold at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Goldfinger Capital WAS NOT compensated for the production or dissemination of this CEO interview.

