Barrick Mining (NYSE:B, TSX:ABX) is moving forward with the IPO of a minority stake in its North American gold assets — a new vehicle expected to include Barrick’s interest and operatorship in Nevada Gold Mines, Pueblo Viejo, and the wholly-owned Fourmile project. The company says the new entity (“North American Barrick”) produced roughly 2.0 million attributable ounces of gold in 2025, giving the market a clean, North America-focused gold platform with tier-one assets and a dedicated management team. Barrick expects to keep a significant controlling interest, with the IPO targeted for completion by year-end 2026.

Key takeaways:

This is a valuation-unlock story. Barrick is trying to surface the value of its premier North American gold portfolio inside a cleaner, more focused public vehicle.

Fourmile is the growth engine. Barrick continues to frame Fourmile as one of the most important gold discoveries of this century and a future high-grade, low-cost growth asset.

Nevada remains the crown jewel. The IPO would include Carlin, Cortez, and Turquoise Ridge through Nevada Gold Mines, plus Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.

New York primary listing. North American Barrick is expected to have a primary listing in New York and a secondary listing in Toronto.

Newmont matters. Barrick says it has been meeting with Newmont regarding NGM performance (NGM is 61.5% Barrick and 38.5% Newmont), the IPO, and the Fourmile vend-in timeline. Barrick says it can pursue the IPO unilaterally, but is working with its JV partner to maximize value.

Barrick is effectively trying to create a premium North American gold champion inside the broader Barrick portfolio. In a strong gold tape, this makes strategic sense: simplify the story, highlight tier-one jurisdictional exposure, and allow the market to place a cleaner multiple on Nevada + Pueblo Viejo + Fourmile.

The most important growth asset is Fourmile. If Fourmile becomes the high-grade, low-cost growth engine Barrick believes it can be, then North American Barrick could become one of the most compelling gold vehicles in the market. However, before this IPO can happen later this year, gold giant Newmont (NYSE:NEM) will have a say as to whether North American Barrick ever sees its first trade.

The announcement of the executive management team for North American Barrick makes this situation much more serious. In my view, it also starts the clock ticking for Newmont.

Barrick wants to unlock value by separating its best North American assets into a clean, premium, New York-listed vehicle. Newmont wants to protect its rights inside NGM and appears unwilling to let Barrick simply package the asset without addressing years of declining output, rising costs, and value leakage at the JV.

The obvious deal path is not necessarily a corporate merger. The more likely near-term outcomes are:

A negotiated IPO framework

Barrick proceeds with North American Barrick, Newmont gets comfort around JV protections, NGM governance/performance improvements, and Fourmile vend-in terms. A Fourmile transaction

Fourmile is the key asset outside the current NGM JV. Barrick says it expects Fourmile to eventually be contributed to NGM. That means valuation, timing, and ownership economics are all live issues.

Newmont makes a move for Barrick’s Nevada stake + Fourmile (most likely scenario)

Newmont has strategic logic to consolidate Nevada, but it would likely require a major price, careful structuring, and probably resolution of Fourmile. A broader Barrick/Newmont transaction remains possible, but much less likely

A full merger would be enormous and politically/operationally complex. The cleaner setup is a transaction around Nevada/Fourmile rather than a global Barrick-Newmont tie-up.

After a tremendous performance in 2025, Barrick shares have been cooling off in 2026. Since January, Newmont (+10% YTD) has significantly outperformed Barrick (-10% YTD).

Given the timeline for the North American Barrick IPO, which is expected by year-end 2026, and Newmont’s recent share price outperformance, the window for Newmont to make a move on Barrick’s North American assets may be measured in months. If Newmont waits until the North American Barrick IPO is completed, and Fourmile advances closer to production in 2027/28, then the price tag of any deal could become much more expensive.

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