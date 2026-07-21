This morning, Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC:KGFMF) made a splash when it announced that copper/gold mining giant Barrick Mining (NYSE:B, TSX:ABX) is making a C$20.9 million strategic investment in the Golden Triangle copper-gold explorer.

Barrick is acquiring 15.47 million units at C$1.35 per unit in a non-brokered private placement. Each unit includes one common share and one-half warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at C$1.70 for two years. Upon closing, Barrick will own approximately 9.9% of Kingfisher, rising to 14.1% on a partially diluted basis if it exercises all its warrants. At least 80% of the proceeds—roughly C$16.7 million—must be spent on the HWY 37 Project, and Kingfisher expects to emerge with approximately C$47 million in cash.

The Barrick cash infusion gives KFR sufficient capital runway through the end of 2027—and potentially beyond. An additional C$7 million from in-the-money warrants further strengthens Kingfisher’s financial position: