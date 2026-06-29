In this end of quarter update conversation, Bob Moriarty and Robert Sinn discuss the recent volatility in precious metals. Bob closely follows the gold full moon cycle indicator and the June Strawberry Moon happens to fall on June 29th, with the full moon reaching its brightest at roughly 8pm eastern standard time. The monthly/quarterly close and the large decline in investor sentiment on gold and silver makes this full moon potentially even more impactful.



Bob discusses a variety of other topics including precariously low oil inventory levels in Cushing, before delving into the junior mining sector. The conversation concludes with a lengthy discussion of PJX Resources (TSX-V:PJX) and Bob explains why he is bullish on this Canadian explorer.

Perhaps my favorite parts of this conversation are where we discussed platinum, and how to buy physical metal. And then the final 15 minutes when we really got into PJX Resources (TSX-V:PJX) and its Sullivan 2.0 targets. Bob is also enamored with PJX’s RIRGS targets (Zinger Property)—RIRGS stands for reduced intrusion-related gold systems. The success of Yukon explorers Snowline Gold (TSX:SGD) and Sitka Gold (TSX-V:SIG) have made RIRGS much more well known and understood. However, these types of gold systems are even more widespread than was previously understood. Collective Mining’s Apollo Target at the Guayabales Project in Colombia has many RIRGS characteristics, including the presence of high-grade tungsten higher up in the system.

I invite you to tune into the full conversation, and watch Bob and I go back and forth regarding one of the greatest mines in Canadian history (Sullivan Mine), and a small explorer that is chasing the dream of discovering Sullivan 2.0.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.