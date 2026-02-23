Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Billman's avatar
George Billman
4h

Blackrock Silver remains under-appreciated. 107 Moz AgEq -- from 45 Moz Ag -- and the balance from gold -- with simple mining metallurgy, cheap near surface mining, no deleterious metal content. Upcoming MRE / PEA updates will include new resources from their two extension areas. From their most recent NPV at $US 23/$1920 at $69 silver / $5700 gold their NPV ratios up 3X -- to 978MM. The updated MRE/ PEA should see NPV over 1 Billon at spot. Never mind their SilverCloud and Lithium interests. So that's a double from here with their share market cap (2/23) of $US 418 -- its its understating the silver value.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Sinn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture