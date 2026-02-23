We’re witnessing some pretty remarkable moves out there across producers, developers, and explorers.

Faraday Copper (Daily)

Last week, Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY) announced an LOI to acquire the San Manuel Property in Arizona from BHP. The acquisition would consolidate two complementary copper assets in Arizona, creating a major copper district with the potential to produce ~100,000+ tonnes of copper per year for several decades. The combined assets would allow for optimized infrastructure development with a centralized processing facility, and flexible project staging from copper cathode production through open pit operations to underground development.

The market cheered the San Manuel news because it vaults Faraday into a higher echelon of U.S. copper developers—one that creates an American copper district that will be increasingly attractive to mid-tier producers such as Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM), or potentially even a major like Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).

Speaking of U.S. copper producers, Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) is on the brink of achieving new multi-year share price highs, and new all-time highs for its market capitalization:

Talon Metals (Daily)

Talon’s Chief Geologist Brian Goldner will be presenting at Metals Investor Forum in Toronto this weekend, the company will also be in attendance at the PDAC from March 1-4. I expect that Talon will have something new to say in time for MIF/PDAC.

Additionally, Trump 2.0 and the Department of War have been relatively quiet since the end of 2025. We know from David Copley’s presentation in Riyadh from January that Trump 2.0 has bold plans for federal government investments in mining projects and mining companies. Talon continues to be an essential U.S.A. focused mining company whose projects represent a core foundation of American critical minerals independence.

Blackrock Silver (Daily)

With the weekend’s violence in Mexico, investors are placing a larger premium on U.S. silver assets such as Blackrock Silver’s (TSX-V:BRC) Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project in Nevada.

Peruvian silver & gold developer Highlander Silver (TSX:HSLV) is also staging an impressive chart breakout to new all-time highs:

Highlander Silver (Daily)

Meanwhile, the Yukon continues to thrive in its gold exploration renaissance.

White Gold (Daily)

The new owner of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon, Fuerte Metals (TSX-V:FMT), announced a positive PEA that showed robust economics:

Fuerte has rapidly achieved a C$1 billion market cap since commencing last September:

Fuerte Metals (Daily)

Finally, Vancouver Island copper-gold porphyry developer Northisle Copper & Gold (TSX-V:NCX) is soaring 22% today after being selected by the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals of the Province of British Columbia for inclusion in the Critical Minerals Office.

Northisle Copper & Gold (Daily)

The Critical Minerals Office works with selected advanced project proponents to accelerate their permitting processes by helping coordinate First Nations and community engagement, identify regulatory requirements early, align permitting pathways, and support readiness for future environmental assessment and regulatory processes.

Clearly, this is a very positive development for Northisle and its development-stage North Island Project (copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry cluster). Northisle is expected to produce a prefeasibility study later this year.

Overall, we continue to see generally positive news flow across the mining sector, and the metal price tailwinds are a welcome boost.

Pinch me, I must be dreaming.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of several stocks mentioned in this article and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.