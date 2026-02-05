On February 4, 2026 Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) delivered the best porphyry copper drill intercept in the young history of the Leviathan Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Project in Western Idaho. Hole HER-25-15 intercepted 420.62 meters of 0.60% copper, 6.0 g/t silver, and 65 ppm molybdenum (420.62 meters grading .69% Cu-Eq), including 112.78 meters grading 1.38% Cu, 14 g/t Ag, 40 ppm Mo.



I connected with Hercules Metals CEO Chris Paul to discuss the latest news release and BIG's plans for 2026.

An insightful conversation with Hercules Metals CEO Chris Paul that sets the stage for 2026, a very big year for Hercules and the Idaho Copper Belt.

I’d like to draw your attention to the part of the conversation focused on hole 25-25 and the 5 new MT anomalies beginning at the 30:20 mark and extending to roughly 37:30. To say that 2025 ended on a cliffhanger is a major understatement!

Disclosure: Video Creator owns shares of Hercules Metals at the time of publishing this video and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

