On June 24, 2026 Endurance Gold (TSX-V:EDG, OTC:EDGMF) announced assay results from the first two 2026 drill holes completed at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project. The road-accessible Project, located 4 kilometers east of Gold Bridge in the historic Bridge River Mining Camp, hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.6 million tonnes at an average grade 2.30 grams per tonne Au, for 1.45 million ounces contained gold.



I connected with Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd to discuss the first results from 2026 drilling, and the ongoing 2026 drill program at the Reliance Project.

Endurance has done an exceptional job building inferred ounces at a remarkably low discovery cost, spending just C$9 per ounce of gold in the ground. Meanwhile, EDG shares have been basing at support for the last three months.

Endurance Gold (Daily)

I am very optimistic for both the resource upgrade/expansion drilling at Eagle/Crown/Imperial, and the first pass drill test at the Eagle Offset Target Area to the south of the main Royal Shear Trend.

I also had the opportunity to catch up with Andina Copper (TSX-V:ANDC, OTC:PMMCF) CEO Joseph van den Elsen. I think you’ll agree that Joe exudes confidence in this latest conversation, and I particularly enjoyed his calm approach to the recent broader market volatility.

It sounds like Andina shareholders can look forward to plenty of news flow throughout July, including updates from both Argentina and Colombia.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Andina Copper and Endurance Gold at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

Disclaimer



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