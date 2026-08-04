On July 29, 2026 Evergold (TSX-V:EVER) reported that drilling is ongoing at the GL1 zone on its 100%-owned Golden Lion property, located in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia. Diamond drilling at the GL1 Zone is progressing well, with six holes completed from two pads and approximately ten to twelve holes remaining to be drilled from three or four drill pads.

Targets were developed by integrating historical drilling and survey data with a new and detailed drone magnetic survey, the Company’s previous induced polarization surveys and updated geological interpretations. This work confirms that the GL1 mineralized zone dips moderately to steeply northeast, an orientation not fully appreciated in previous drilling.

All holes completed to date have returned encouraging visual indications, including abundant base metal sulphide-bearing veining consistent with known GL1 gold-silver mineralization. However, visual observations are not a full substitute for assay results.

I connected with Evergold Chairman Charlie Greig for an introduction to the company, and an update on the ongoing drill program at Golden Lion.

For those who are new to the Evergold story, like myself, the unlock date (Thursday August 6th) for the April $.55 private placement financing could offer an entry point and ample liquidity.

I like the 2026 drilling strategy at Golden Lion Main Zone (GL1), in tandem with important field programs and geophysical surveying to prepare for drill-testing the higher-torque copper targets to the north in 2027 (Yellow Dog, Claw, and Copper King).

Good management team, quality early-stage project in a good neighborhood, and a clean share structure. There is a lot to like about EVER.

Disclaimer



The interview is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Listeners are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. The stocks discussed in this interview are high-risk venture stocks and not suitable for most investors. Consult Company SEDAR profiles for important risk disclosures. This interview contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information.