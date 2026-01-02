In a New Year’s message to shareholders, new Zijin Mining Chairman Zou Laichang said that Zijin “will step up acquisition of strategic mineral resources, prioritizing gold and copper—our key commodities, while building a globally competitive lithium segment.”

Most Western investors think of the global mining giants as BHP, Rio Tinto, or Newmont. Despite its US$120 billion market cap, Zijin is often overlooked. However, Zijin is a very large copper & gold producer with significant operations in Africa (Kamoa-Kakula, Kolwezi, Garatau, Bisha etc.), Latin America (Buriticá, Rosebel, etc.), and of course Asia (China, Mongolia etc.).

Mr. Laichang is the incoming Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zijin effective December 31, 2025. It is thought that the new Chairman will expand Zijin’s focus outside of China, and his New Year’s message appears to confirm this. Considering the new Chairman’s statement about prioritizing gold and copper acquisitions, where will Zijin make these acquisitions?

Where Zijin Might Focus Next (Strategic Investment Themes)

For our purposes, we are primarily focused on what Zijin is doing outside of China. Moreover, the new Chairman stated that he intends to step up global acquisitions — the likely focus areas for Zijin include:

1. Larger Gold Mines / Emerging Gold Districts

– More African and Central Asian gold assets (e.g., Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, Kazakhstan expansions) — continuing gold scale-up strategy.

2. Copper & Base Metals Projects

– Premium copper assets in Latin America, Mongolia, DRC & Southeast Asia to bolster base metal portfolio.

3. Lithium & Critical Battery Metals

– Lithium brine/rock projects or strategic stakes in major battery minerals companies (including full control of Zangge Mining’s lithium/copper/potash assets).

In particular, some of the potential acquisition targets for Zijin include:

Solaris Resources (TSX:SLS) - Solaris holds the 100%-owned Warintza copper-gold project in southeastern Ecuador, which has been delineated as a large, high-quality porphyry deposit (~3.7 billion tonnes at .32% Cu-Eq in M&I) with significant reserves and robust economics to support long-life production. In November, Solaris published a pre-feasibility study that demonstrated an after-tax NPV(8) of US$4.6 billion using a US$4.50/lb copper price. It’s important to remember that in early 2024, Zijin signed a deal to acquire ~15% of Solaris but that transaction was never completed due to a failure to obtain Canadian regulatory approval within a reasonable timeframe under the Investment Canada Act. Solaris is now headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, to benefit from a more favorable regulatory and tax environment while still advancing Warintza.

Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS) - Aris operates two high-grade underground gold mines in Colombia—the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Complex—which together produced about 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024 and are being expanded to significantly increase output. The company is targeting annual production growth toward ~500,000 ounces of gold by 2026, driven by a newly commissioned second mill at Segovia and the development of the Bulk Mining Zone at Marmato, with additional growth potential from other projects. Aris, and its neighbor at Marmato (Collective Mining) are surely on the radar of many large multi-national gold mining companies. Additionally, the potential for a more friendly pro-mining government in Colombia following the election in May could help to motivate a larger company to make a move.

Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) - Endeavour is a leading global gold producer and the largest gold mining company in West Africa, with a diversified portfolio of operating mines across Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. Operationally, Endeavour runs multiple gold mines including Houndé and Mana in Burkina Faso, Ity and Lafigué in Côte d’Ivoire, and Sabodala-Massawa in Senegal, producing over ~1 million ounces of gold annually with plans to maintain and extend mine life through targeted exploration and resource discovery. The company has set an ambitious exploration outlook aiming to discover 12–15 million ounces of new mineral resources over the next five years at low discovery costs, underpinning its strategy to sustain growth and extend the longevity of its core assets.

Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE) - Orezone is a Canadian gold producer and developer focused on its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa, where it holds a 90% interest with the Burkina Faso government retaining 10%. The company’s principal business is mining, expanding, and exploring at Bomboré, which is transitioning from oxide operations into a staged hard-rock expansion expected to significantly increase annual output; combined oxide and Stage 1 hard rock production is forecast at ~170,000–185,000 ounces of gold in 2026, with further expansions anticipated to lift this toward 220,000–250,000 ounces annually.

Perseus Mining (TSX:PRU, ASX:PRU) - Perseus is an Australian-headquartered, African-focused gold producer that operates multiple producing gold mines across West Africa, with its core operations comprising the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana and the Sissingué and Yaouré Gold Mines in Côte d’Ivoire. These assets collectively underpin robust annual production (nearly 500,000 ounces of gold in FY2025) at competitive all-in sustaining costs, and the company has extended the life of key mines such as Yaouré out to at least 2037 while building a disciplined balance sheet and cash flow profile. Perseus’s operational footprint and expertise in West African jurisdictions have positioned it among the mid-tier global gold producers, with continued organic performance and ESG-aligned operations central to its strategy.

Overall, I see Zijin continuing to make investments in Africa and Latin America in 2026. With the potential for some splashy deals taking place in Ecuador and Colombia. Additionally, I expect Zijin to continue expanding its footprint in places like Serbia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Saudi Arabia.

