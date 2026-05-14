Following Collective Mining’s (NYSE:CNL, TSX:CNL) recent drill results from Apollo and the Ramp Zone, Executive Chairman Ari Sussman joined me to discuss the continued growth and de-risking of the Guayabales Project. In the interview, Ari highlights the significance of the latest drilling, the commencement of drilling at the Trap Target, the scale potential at the Ramp Zone, and the Company’s plan to expand exploration across the district with up to 14 drill rigs.

The conversation also covers Guayabales’ infrastructure advantages, the broader gold market, and why large-scale discoveries with strong grades, infrastructure, and district-scale upside are becoming increasingly rare globally.

We also discuss why Miami is quickly becoming the financial center of the United States.

I really enjoyed the latest episode of the CrashLabs Podcast featuring Daniel Earle, CEO and President of Highlander Silver (AMEX:HSLV, TSX:HSLV). In this episode, Daniel discusses Highlander and his background in the mining industry. He then proceeds to pitch a Goldfinger Capital favorite during the “dig this deal” portion of the show.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of CNL at the time of publishing. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Collective Mining DID NOT PAY for the production and dissemination of this corporate interview.

Disclaimer



The video is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Viewers are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. The stocks discussed in this video are high-risk venture stocks and not suitable for most investors. Consult Company SedarPlus profiles for important risk disclosures.



This interview contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.com for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.