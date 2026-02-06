Saudi Arabia has placed mining at the center of its economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030, targeting to significantly raise the mining sector’s contribution to GDP and create jobs while attracting large mineral investments.

The Kingdom (KSA) aims to grow mining from a peripheral sector into one of the top economic pillars, alongside oil and industrial output.

Government forecasts previously estimated the country’s untapped mineral wealth at roughly SAR 9.4 trillion (~US$2.5 trillion) across gold, copper, phosphate, lithium, and rare earths.

Saudi Arabia’s attractiveness to mining investment has surged — its ranking jumped to 23rd in the global Mining Investment Attractiveness Index by 2024, up from 104th in 2013.

Exploration Activity in 2026

Government-Led Programs & Incentives

Saudi Arabia has launched multiple exploration initiatives to drive domestic and foreign investment:

The Mining Exploration Enablement Program (third round) continues in early 2026, aimed at supporting strategic minerals of national priority through improved geological data and investor-friendly frameworks.

Recent exploration license rounds cover vast tracts (e.g., ~13,000 km²) in prospective belts for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead across regions like Madinah, Makkah, Riyadh, Qassim, and Hail.

Saudi Arabia’s National Geological Database and major geological survey work continue to release high-quality data, boosting exploration targeting and due diligence.

One of the exploration companies that is leading the charge in Saudi Arabia in 2026 is Sun Peak Metals (TSX-V:PEAK, OTC:SUNPF). Through its 2025 acquisition of Saudi Discovery Company SPV Limited, PEAK put itself in position to be the marquee exploration company in the Arabian Nubian Shield.

In Saudi Arabia, PEAK holds 100% ownership of six exploration licenses covering approximately 438 km² located within the highly prospective VMS trends of the Arabian-Nubian Shield. In addition, PEAK expects to add approximately 800 km² through the finalization of the Saudi Arabian MIM Round 9 Auction, which was held in Q4 2025, and the finalization of two exploration license applications that have been accepted by the MIM and are awaiting grant.

On January 22, 2026, Sun Peak Metals (TSX-V:PEAK, OTC: SUNPF) reported initial results from a systematic geological mapping, rock-chip, and grab sampling program at its 100%-owned Halahila copper-gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Systematic geological mapping and rock chip sampling from the main VMS gossan outline a mineralized zone exceeding 650 meters of strike length, with widths of up to 30 meters, hosting encouraging gold and silver values. 25% of samples (24 of 98) returned gold values greater than 1 g/t, with values up to 16.35 g/t gold. 29% of samples (28 of 98) returned values greater than 10 g/t silver, with values up to 180 g/t silver.



I connected with Sun Peak Metals CEO Greg Davis to discuss PEAK's 2026 exploration programs in Saudi Arabia and why this is such an exciting time for minerals exploration in the Kingdom.

