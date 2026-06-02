Goldman just moved its end-2026 LME copper target to $13,735/tonne ($6.25/lb), up from $12,465/tonne.

The reason is simple: the copper market is getting tighter, faster.

U.S. buyers have been pulling physical copper into the country ahead of potential refined copper tariffs, effectively vacuuming up available supply and leaving the rest of the world with a much thinner cushion. U.S. copper imports more than doubled year-over-year in Q1 2026 to 533,000 tonnes, while CME inventories now represent a very large portion of global exchange stocks.

This is a physical squeeze that began in slow-motion in March, but it is accelerating and beginning to garner attention as June begins.

Copper (Weekly)

The second piece is supply. Mine supply growth continues to underwhelm, disruptions keep appearing, and Goldman has already flagged a risk that most investors are still sleeping on: sulphuric acid availability.

Acid is essential for SX-EW copper production, which Goldman estimates accounts for roughly 17% of global copper supply. If Hormuz logistics remain stressed, and with China’s May 1 sulphuric acid export ban now in place, the acid market becomes another pressure point in an already fragile copper supply chain.

Goldman also cut its 2026 global mine supply outlook by 350,000 tonnes following disruptions at the Grasberg operations in Indonesia and the Kamoa-Kakula mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Neither is set to return to full capacity until 2028.

The third piece is psychological. The market expected the “tariff clarity = copper selloff” trade to work. Goldman’s earlier view was that copper above $13,000 would likely fade once tariff uncertainty passed, because the bank still saw a path to surplus.

But that has not happened.

Tariff uncertainty has persisted. U.S. imports have remained elevated. Mine supply has disappointed. And the ex-U.S. market has tightened more than expected.

In other words, Goldman is being forced to adjust from a spreadsheet surplus narrative to a real-world reality of physical tightness amid persistently strong demand and supply disappointments.

Citigroup also upgraded its copper price forecast, seeing prices hitting $14,500/tonne ($6.60/lb) this month and $15,000 ($6.82/lb) within a year.

Copper is no longer just about 2026 demand models. It is about stockpiling, tariffs, supply misses, acid constraints, logistics risk, and the growing realization that the real world does not have as much available copper as the consensus believed.

While the gold mining sector got punched in the mouth during Monday’s trading session, copper miners stood out from the crowd gaining more than 2% as a sector on Monday.

Freeport McMoRan (Daily)

Hudbay Minerals (Daily)

It is no accident that Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) have been acting well. In fact, Hudbay closed at an all-time high on Monday

Both companies offer something the market is beginning to value more aggressively: real exposure to North American copper production at a time when copper is no longer viewed as simply another cyclical industrial metal.

Copper has become incredibly strategic.

Grid security, reshoring, defense, AI data centers, electrification, transmission infrastructure — they all require copper. Lots of it. And increasingly, the question is not merely how much copper does the world need? The question is: where will that copper come from?

That is where jurisdiction begins to matter in a much bigger way.

Large, clean, scalable copper assets in safe jurisdictions are rare. The majors need long-life copper growth, but the list of Tier-1 or potential Tier-1 copper assets in the U.S. and Canada is remarkably short. Hudbay’s recent US$1.5 billion acquisition of Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX: ASCU) may prove to be less of a one-off transaction and more of a signpost, the beginning of an M&A trend.

S&P Global: New major copper discoveries remain scarce; late-stage assets drive growth

Today, major copper discoveries are rare. Major copper discoveries in the USA are like finding a unicorn.

Hudbay’s decision to acquire Arizona Sonoran Copper at an all-time high share price valuation was an acknowledgement of the scarcity, and deeply embedded value of the Cactus Project.

In my view, we are likely to see more M&A across a short list of potential Tier-1 copper assets in the U.S. and Canada.

But the lens should not stop at the 49th parallel.

The broader Americas are also coming back into focus, particularly countries such as Argentina, where a more pro-mining policy backdrop has begun to attract renewed attention from global mining capital. Large mining companies are also watching Colombia closely, where the presidential election runoff could influence the country’s investment climate and future appetite for large-scale resource development.

Still, when we bring the conversation back to the U.S. and Canada, the case becomes even cleaner.

North American copper assets are better positioned to benefit from government support, infrastructure funding, critical-minerals financing, strategic partnerships, and national-security-driven supply chain policy. For an industry that has spent much of the last two decades fighting permitting delays, capital scarcity, environmental opposition, and political inertia, this is a meaningful change.

I believe we are still in the first inning of government support for critical minerals mining in the U.S. and Canada.

For years, the North American mining industry has known mostly headwinds. Today, the wind is beginning to shift.

And for the best copper assets in the right jurisdictions, that shift could prove to be very powerful.

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