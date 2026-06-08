Corcel Exploration’s Phase I core drilling program at the Yuma King Project in western Arizona finished in May, and the first results are beginning to roll in. Drill hole YK26-001 intersected a strong zone of near-surface, skarn-hosted, copper-gold-silver-molybdenum mineralization highlighted by 56.65 meters of 1.07% copper, 0.79 g/t gold, 7.1 g/t silver and 180 ppm molybdenum from 3.35 meters downhole. Hole 26-001 expanded on historical drill results and demonstrates the significant mineralization potential of the Yuma King mine area.

Published on behalf of Corcel Exploration Inc.

This hole intersected high-grade copper oxide mineralization including azurite, malachite, chrysocolla, and tenorite hosted in copper skarn/replacement in the Redwall Limestone.

In my latest conversation with Corcel Exploration CEO Jon Ward, we discuss hole 1 at Yuma King, as well as the importance of the final two holes of the drill program that were drilled to 245 meters and 275 meters downhole depth respectively.

In phase I drilling, Corcel tested over 500 meters of strike-length, and the down-dip potential of high-grade skarn-related copper-gold-silver mineralization below historical mine workings.

Ward explained the purpose of the five holes still pending assays at Yuma King:

“Hole number 2 is about a 40-45 meter step-out to the east of hole 26-001, testing the skarn extensions. The third drill hole was about a 300-350 meters step-out to the west, testing the extensions of the skarn that we’ve seen in our drone mag survey….

We’re looking at holes 5 and 6 as well that around the east-northeast area. They were testing the porphyry potential at depth. You mentioned the molybdenum stockwork veining that Merrill (Palmer) would have shown you.

That’s where these holes will be testing. There was smoke in those historical drill holes, indicative of a potential porphyry system laying at depth there. These holes are trying to vector a little closer to that.”

And on the new North Skarn Target Area:

“That North-West Skarn Target that we’re seeing has IP signatures very similar to that of what we’re seeing at the Yuma King Mine (where hole 26-001 was drilled), except it’s never been drill-tested. Seeing that pop up on the IP was phenomenal to see. When we were in and around that magnetite destructive zone that we saw in our drone mag survey as well, that really showed some really interesting areas that we figured were out in that Yuma King West area.

That got us really excited. Definitely opportunities to go out and test, and expand , once we get all the results from this program.”

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Corcel Exploration Inc. at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Corcel Exploration has paid for the production, editing, and dissemination of this corporate interview.

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