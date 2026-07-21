Fresh on the heels of closing two transactions worth nearly C$600 million in total deal values, investor David Lotan joins Goldfinger Capital to discuss his 14 year journey with Aurion Resources. At the time of Agnico Eagle's takeover offer for Aurion on April 20, 2026 Mr. Lotan was Aurion's largest shareholder.



He also offers some commentary on today's geopolitical backdrop, AI, and a recent large M&A transaction on a US copper asset in Arizona.



David Lotan was formerly non-executive chairman of Aurion Resources (TSX-V:AU, OTC:AIRRF). Mr. Lotan is the President of LHI an investment company focused on natural resource opportunities. In his previous career David was the founder and CEO of the structured finance operations of Polar Capital – a Canadian merchant bank and alternative asset manager, acted as a portfolio manager for the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and was a risk management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers focused on commodities and rates. Mr. Lotan is a Chartered Accountant and CPA.

There are so many golden nuggets and pearls of wisdom throughout this conversation that I highly encourage readers to find a way to make the time for the full 105 minutes.

I hope you enjoy my conversation with David Lotan, please hit like and subscribe if you enjoyed this content!

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