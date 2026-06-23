On Monday, Definium Therapeutics (Nasdaq:DFTX) delivered a positive readout from its placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating a single dose of DT120 (lysergide) ODT 100 µg in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).

DFTX shares popped nearly 60% on the news.

DFTX (Daily)

Definium Therapeutics CEO Rob Barrow stated:

“The Emerge topline results represent unprecedented and highly differentiated efficacy, demonstrating that a single dose of DT120 ODT can deliver rapid, robust, and durable relief in MDD.

As the first of our Phase 3 studies to report results, Emerge marks a major milestone in our development program and strengthens our confidence in DT120 as a potential best-in-class treatment for mental health disorders. These findings could support a fundamentally new approach to treating MDD for patients and providers who continue to face the limitations of existing treatment options. We are deeply grateful to the patients and investigators who participated in this trial. Grounded in decades of scientific research, these results bring us one step closer to potentially delivering a transformative new treatment option as we advance toward FDA submission.”

This is key.

Emerge is the first of multiple Phase 3 studies across Definium’s product pipeline, the positive Phase 3 readout is a major validation event not only for DT120 in depression, but also as a confidence-builder for Definium’s broader late-stage psychiatry pipeline.

Readouts for the ongoing Voyage and Panorama Phase 3 studies for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) are expected in Q3 2026. The initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 trial for DT120 ODT in the treatment of PTSD is expected in 2027.

Analysts from investment bank Needham reiterated a BUY rating on Definium following the Phase 3 readout, raising the firm’s price target on DFTX to US$50 from US$38.

Needham’s updated take was decisively bullish following Definium’s positive Phase 3 Emerge readout for DT120 ODT in major depressive disorder. The firm said the Emerge data showed a stronger placebo-adjusted reduction than Spravato and appeared superior to other psychedelics in development, helping “de-risk” a large commercial opportunity for Definium. Needham also raised its probability of success for MDD to 60% from 25%, which drove the higher target.

The analyst logic was that DT120’s Phase 3 MDD efficacy supports the broader pivotal program and gives added confidence in the upcoming GAD readouts: Voyage expected in early Q3 2026 and Panorama in late Q3 2026. Needham noted that about 25% of Emerge patients also had a GAD diagnosis, which makes the MDD data more relevant to the anxiety program.

Needham analyst Ami Fadia called the results “unprecedented in the depression space” and said DT120 could become a serious competitor in the MDD / treatment-resistant depression market given its clinical profile. In addition, Needham viewed DT120’s score reductions at Week 6 as better than Spravato and Compass Pathways’ COMP360 achieved at Week 4.

The readout itself was strong: Emerge met its primary endpoint with an 8.1-point placebo-adjusted MADRS improvement at Week 6, and showed a 7.3-point placebo-adjusted MADRS benefit at Week 12, both with p<0.0001. Definium also reported favorable tolerability, with 99% of treatment-emergent adverse events mild to moderate, no serious adverse events, no suicidality signal, and average monitored-session clearance of 5.8 hours.

After the market close on Monday, Definium announced a $500 million offering of its common shares, along with a $75 million underwriter allotment. Definium intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the research and development of its product candidates, preparation activities for potential commercialization of DT120 ODT, if approved, and working capital and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Leerink Partners, and BofA Securities are acting as the joint lead bookrunners for the offering, with Evercore ISI and Stifel also acting as bookrunners for the offering.

I expect DFTX will receive more analyst upgrades over the coming days, with significant potential for the share price to make new all-time highs above $40/share by the end of the week.

Disclosure: Author owns DFTX shares at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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