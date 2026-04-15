RBC is out with a research report on the gold mining sector, previewing Q1 earnings reporting season that will kick-off later this month. The RBC report notes that the first quarter is seasonally weak for operators, so even with average gold prices up 17% quarter-over-quarter and silver up 50%, it still expects only mixed earnings growth and a decline in free cash flow versus 4Q25.

However, the gold mining sector remains cheap relative to other equity market sectors and gold producers are generating record free cash flow. Meanwhile, balance sheets have improved to a firm net cash position, and margins have expanded sharply.