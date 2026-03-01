This is a presentation I’ve wanted to get off my chest for several years. As I say in the video, if I had a $1 bill for every time some anonymous guy on a chat board told me that “TA doesn’t work on junior mining stocks,” I would easily have enough money to buy an ounce of gold—even at $5,300/oz!

The truth is that technical analysis can be very effective in analyzing junior mining stocks. The key is understanding how to utilize it properly and being able to place charts in context alongside other important “fundamental” data.

Remember, price and volume are reflections of the underlying fundamentals—and I would argue that price and volume are fundamentals in and of themselves. Charts do not predict the future, but they do provide important data. When interpreted correctly and placed into proper context, technical analysis can give a market participant a meaningful edge.

Disclosure: Video creator owns some stocks mentioned in this video including Endurance Gold, Talon Metals, and Hecla Mining. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.