I really enjoyed this interview with Dominic Frisby (known as "The Flying Frisby"), and his new book "The Secret History of Gold" is an absolute must read!

Dominic Frisby is, unusually, both a financial writer and a comedian. For twenty years, he has a written a weekly blog column for Moneyweek about gold, while his Substack, The Flying Frisby, ranks among the UK’s top financial reads. He’s delivered a slew of ‘lectures with funny bits’ on everything from taxation to mining to weights and measures, as well as hosting two financial comedy shows for BBC Radio 4, More Money than Sense with Andy Zatzman, Shazia Mirza and Paul Sinha and Damned Lies with Sir David Spiegelhalter. His previous books, Life After the State, Bitcoin: The Future of Money? and Daylight Robbery, all tackle big ideas about money with both wit and clarity.

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