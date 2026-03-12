Of all the great mining stories in the USA in 2025, none stands above the crowd more than Perpetua Resources (NYSE:PPTA) and its Stibnite Project.

How many times have you seen JP Morgan Chase investment in the common shares of a junior mining company?

Not only has Perpetua been the beneficiary of equity investments from the world’s best gold mining company (Agnico Eagle) and one of the world’s leading investment banks (JP Morgan Chase), but the company has had an overall stellar year in 2025. Importantly, this success did not happen overnight, it followed years of permitting risk, technical refinement, and market skepticism.

2025 marks the point at which the long-awaited permitting and regulatory process for Stibnite was finally completed. In January the U.S. government issued the project’s final permit, after nearly a decade of environmental review. Then in September, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) issued a conditional “Notice to Proceed,” formally authorizing construction to begin — a watershed moment that shifts the project from planning and permitting to active development.

Second, the project’s importance in 2025 goes beyond just restarting an old gold mine: it carries strategic significance for U.S. supply of critical minerals. Stibnite isn’t just rich in gold — it hosts America’s only known sizable reserve of the critical mineral antimony, a metal whose value is driven as much by strategic necessity as by price, and which is used in defense, electronics, flame retardants, batteries, and other high-priority industries.

The timing is especially significant given global supply-chain pressures: antimony exports from major sources abroad have become increasingly uncertain, making domestic supply more urgent.

Finally, 2025 marks a turning point in the economic, environmental and social narrative around mining in Idaho. For decades, the site had been an abandoned, polluted legacy mine. Under the Stibnite Project, Perpetua proposes not just extraction but also reclamation: cleanup of old waste and tailings, restoration of natural water flows (including reconnecting fish to spawning grounds), and habitat restoration.

Economically, the project is projected to create hundreds of jobs — hundreds during construction, then hundreds more during operation. Just as importantly, it demonstrates how modern mining projects in the U.S. increasingly integrate environmental remediation and long-term economic value. In doing so, 2025 becomes the year when mining in Idaho under Perpetua transitions from long-dormant history to a potentially active, multi-decade operation with both national strategic value and substantial positive local impact.

While Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) put the emerging Idaho Copper Belt (Washington and Adams Counties) on the map with a new porphyry discovery in 2023, the central part of the state surrounding Perpetua’s Stibnite Project is a prolific source of diverse polymetallic mines that contain metals such as gold, silver, lead, zinc, antimony, and tungsten. The last two metals are of particular interest today due to their extensive use in the military, defense, and aerospace industries.

Central Idaho—particularly the Stibnite–Yellow Pine district where Perpetua Resources is advancing the Stibnite Gold Project—is one of the most geologically diverse mineral belts in the U.S. The area sits within the Idaho Batholith and the broader Trans-Challis Fault System, a long-lived structural corridor that has focused magmatism, hydrothermal fluid flow, and repeated episodes of mineralization for tens of millions of years. As a result, several distinct deposit types occur in the region, with a clear predominance of intrusion-related gold systems, orogenic-style structures, and related antimony-rich replacement bodies.

Perpetua Resources (Weekly)

Perpetua’s overwhelming success in permitting Stibnite, while enrolling all stakeholders at the local/state/federal levels is a shining example for the entire U.S. mining industry. Naturally, I began to search for other potential ‘mini-Perpetuas’ that might be out there today.

That brings us to Metallis Resources (TSX-V:MTS, OTC:MTLFF) but investors should understand from the outset that Metallis is at a much earlier stage of this same long development curve. Early-stage exploration is not about defining final mine economics; it is about systematically discovering, understanding, and expanding mineralized systems.

Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources’ Greyhound Project is located within the Stibnite Mining Camp region of central Idaho, 35 kilometers south of Perpetua, and roughly 42 kilometers northwest of the town of Stanley.

The Stibnite district is one of the classical IRGS (Intrusion Related Gold Systems) systems in North America, characterized by:

Granitic intrusions of the Idaho Batholith

Broad zones of disseminated and vein-hosted gold mineralization

Arsenopyrite–stibnite–pyrite associations

Large, low-sulfide alteration envelopes



These systems form when magmatic fluids exsolve from cooling granitoids, migrating into faults, fractures, and reactive lithologies. The Yellow Pine, Hangar Flats, and West End deposits all fall under this umbrella, with gold closely associated with the mineral stibnite, making the Stibnite Camp a globally significant antimony source.

At Greyhound, a 3,600+ meter shear zone (Greyhound Shear) hosts substantial gold & silver mineralization that occurs as part of a quartz-sulfide vein system, hosted in granitic rocks of the Idaho Batholith.

The Main Greyhound Shear Zone is cross-cut by multiple north-south trending structures; these structures are typically coincident with soil anomalies and/or historic workings. In shear-hosted and IRGS-style systems, economic mineralization commonly occurs in discrete shoots within broader structural corridors, rather than as uniform, blanket-style widths.

Since acquiring the Greyhound Property in early 2024, Metallis has completed two field programs consisting of:

180 rock samples (including very high-grade surface samples that confirm a fertile system; 4,950 g/t Ag and 18.15 g/t Au 15% of rock samples returned >1% antimony)

686 soil samples (defining large-scale geochemical anomalies)

11 geophysical test samples

Geological mapping and data compilation

In 2025, Metallis conducted a drone magnetic survey and an IP survey. These geophysical surveys helped to pinpoint the location of the shear in areas of overburden, in addition to identifying mineralizing cross-cutting structures. These tools are designed to improve drill targeting efficiency over time, not necessarily to deliver perfect results on a first pass.

Some of the things that I really like about Greyhound are:

The core of the property (the Greyhound Shear Zone) sits on private patented mining claims that were licensed in the 1920s–patented mining claims in the U.S.A. are the very best mining claims you will find anywhere in the world. A patented claim is treated as private property that grants the owners both surface and subsurface (mineral) rights.

Easily accessible location with road access to the property.

Longer exploration season with the ability to begin the drilling season in May and continue through to November.

While there has been a significant amount of historical mining activity at Greyhound, there has never been a diamond drill program and ZERO modern exploration (property has been held privately since 1980).

A polymetallic suite of metals that includes gold, silver, lead, zinc, antimony, (Antimony is a critical mineral and integral to national security).

Then in October, Metallis embarked on the inaugural diamond drilling program at Greyhound. The drill program consisted of eleven diamond drill holes totaling 1,605 meters, targeting three previously identified prospects: Bulldog, 1350 and Birdie.

This was the first drill campaign ever conducted on the Greyhound Property, and as is typically the case, there were some learning pains in the process. In particular, Metallis learned that the Bulldog Target Zone is heavily oxidized with a significant amount of faulting in the area, a geological environment that is notoriously challenging for core recovery, but often associated with high-grade fluid pathways.

What I find most interesting about the Bulldog Target is that the area hosts a high-grade antimony vein and some of the highest grade rock/soil samples on the entire project.

In fact, at Bulldog a high-grade outcropping vein produced an average of 2.68% Sb (antimony), 1,624 g/t Ag and 0.60 g/t Au from 4 samples.

However, the first four holes into Bulldog didn’t produce much joy with only one narrow interval in hole 25-03 worth noting:

Poor core recoveries were partially to blame for the lackluster first pass results at Bulldog. It is critical for investors to understand that poor recovery does not necessarily equate to poor mineralization, it often means the mineralized material was physically lost during drilling. Metallis took drill cuttings (sludge) from holes GH25-03 and GH25-04 and the lab results from these samples have just been released. Silver grades were shown to be significantly higher than in the drill results although these results are qualitative and don’t necessarily validate or disprove the possibility of silver mineralization being lost due to water circulation.

The surface sampling results at Bulldog are too good to give up on it after a very limited first drill test. Metallis VP of Exploration, Dave Dupre told me he would like to go back to Bulldog in 2026 and drill it at a more favorable orientation from the east to the west.

Meanwhile, the real drilling action took place at the 1350 Target. Three drill holes in the 1350 Zone have defined a mineralized panel measuring roughly 60 meters vertically and 70 meters along strike, while also revealing a previously unrecognized mineralized structure parallel to the main Greyhound shear.

The drilling targeted areas above and below historical channel samples from the Lower Rufus Adit in the 1350 Zone (939 g/t silver-Eq averaged over 36.9 meters along strike). Results confirm a steep, well-developed shear zone with widths ranging from 6.7 meters to 18 meters. Notably, hole GH25-05 cut a high-grade interval of 4,859 g/t AgEq over 0.15 meters.

When paired with broad zones of moderate-grade mineralization—such as 15.45 meters averaging 142 g/t AgEq in GH25-07—the drilling highlights both the high-grade potential and strong structural continuity. Gold values, historically overlooked on the property, have also shown consistent strength, and the zone remains open in all directions.

In particular, holes 5 and 7 at the 1350 Target intersected extremely high-grade silver and antimony mineralization within wide intervals of sulphide-rich drill core.

In addition, the discovery of a previously unknown shear zone (returning 403.8 g/t AgEq over 0.75 m within 3.8 meters of 179 g/t AgEq starting at 180 meters depth) in hole GH25-05 highlights the potential for multiple parallel shear zones (common for these types of systems).

It is critical to understand the target on Greyhound. One would be very happy to find a Perpetua type of target. Drill holes reported from Perpetua’s recent Feasibility Study report select drill hole intercepts between 6 and 89 meters (not true width) grading between 0.71 g/t and 2.58 g/t gold, 0.47 g/t and 119.18 g/t silver, and 0.005% and 6.382% antimony in their Hanger Flats Pit area, with the longer intercepts generally lower grade than the shorter intercepts. There is also potential for North Idaho silver mineralization as found at Lucky Friday, Sunshine, or Galena where average vein widths are <3 meters, <1 meter, and <1.5 meters respectively.

Overall, while we would always prefer thicker intervals of mineralization, the market often conflates “thickness” with “economics,” which is a mistake, particularly in polymetallic systems containing high-value metals like antimony. The reality is that there simply aren’t many early-stage exploration projects in the United States that are capable of delivering the kind of silver and antimony grades Metallis was able to return in what was a relatively small first pass drill program at Greyhound:

It should be emphasized that the price of antimony is roughly 5x the price of copper today. That means that a drill intercept that returns .2% Sb can be roughly equated to a similar intercept grading 1% Cu (metallurgy and recoveries are sure to be different and need to be analyzed in detail); therefore, what may visually appear as a modest intercept can, in reality, carry meaningful economic weight.

As a result, an intercept of 6.75 meters grading 0.88 g/t gold, 128 g/t silver and 0.177% antimony (plus lead/zinc credits) should be viewed as economically significant, particularly at this early stage of exploration.

Another important aspect of exploration upside at Greyhound resides in the potential for gold-silver-antimony mineralization to extend to depth:

Remember, Greyhound has never been drilled before this year. It was mined during the late-1800s and early-1900s, but never received a thorough investigation using modern, systematic exploration techniques. Metallis intends to change that, using modern tools to develop an integrated 3D geological model for the property. The first drill program was not a conclusion, it was the starting point of a data-driven learning process.

While the 1350 Target delivered the best results to date, it is likely that Metallis has just scratched the surface at 1350:

There is potential to intersect the high-grade 1350 zone below the historic mining level, extending the known mineralized shoot to depth (36.9 meters along strike that averaged 1.85 g/t gold and 785 g/t silver from perpendicular channel samples). Additionally, in December’s news release Metallis noted it is elevating the priority of nearby untested targets (500 and 1500 Zones).

Zooming out once again to the entire length of the Greyhound Shear Zone, we can identify other priority targets where the main shear zone is cross cut by prominent north-south structures that exhibit magnetic highs and strong geochemistry (Republican, Akita, and Ridge Cut):

Each one of these target areas remains untested with a drill rig.

Four scissor holes have just been released from the Birdie target that tested a parallel shear zone. It appears that post-mineral dikes likely disrupted the location of the mineralization in this area as significant mineralization at surface was not intercepted at the elevation tested with the drill.

The Metallis share price went on a rollercoaster ride in December with the stock rising to $.55 the day before the initial drill results were released, only to crash more than 50% after traders decided they didn’t like the first results from Greyhound. Such volatility is common in early-stage exploration companies, especially when market expectations become disconnected from geological reality.

Metallis Resources (Daily)

Early December’s record volume sell-off probably also had a lot to do with the time of year. We were in the final weeks of the year, when investors were booking losses to offset gains elsewhere. In this context, price action can reflect portfolio mechanics and a desire to book tax losses, rather than a fundamental reassessment of project quality.

Suddenly many Metallis shareholders were sitting on unrealized losses, and with the next phase of drilling still several months away, some investors may have decided to crystallize those losses.

I believe the December dump and recent consolidation below $.20/share has presented an opportunity for those who are new to the Metallis story. I published my annual Tax Loss Silly Season Shopping List article on December 2nd, however, if I had waited a few more days then Metallis may have very well found its way onto the list.

In February, Metallis announced additional results from the 2025 exploration and outlined its plans for 2026. Metallis management have decided to accelerate its exploration plans at Greyhound in 2026:

“As a result of a renewed focus on critical minerals (particularly silver and antimony) and supply chain independence in the United States, an expanded 2026 exploration program is currently being designed due to the advanced nature and geological endowment of the Greyhound shear. The 2026 program will focus on scale, continuity, and near-term value creation.

The 2026 program will prioritize step-out and down-dip drilling at the 1350 zone where 3 drill holes have successfully intersected mineralized structures. This will occur from existing and new drill pads to expand on this high priority target area. Additional near-term work will evaluate the historically mined 500 Zone, which remains largely untested below approximately 100 m depth, as well as the Akita and Republican zones, and the potential re-drilling of the Bulldog area with an east-to-west orientation. To support drill targeting, the Company is assessing additional geophysical methods, including VLF and drone-based surveys, to refine subsurface targets and evaluate depth continuity beneath overburden.

In parallel, the Company is evaluating potential near-term development concepts that could leverage the vein-hosted geometry of the system, existing infrastructure, and patented land position.”

On March 10th, Metallis announced the closing of a C$1.26 million non-brokered financing (after the closing of this financing MTS has ~93 million shares issued and outstanding). In addition, the company announced the appointment of Mr. Dave Nuttal as its Vice-President of Exploration. Nuttal is a Professional Geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia with extensive experience leading and advancing mineral exploration projects and contributing to multiple mineral discoveries across Canada and the United States. In particular, Mr. Nuttal has extensive experience with high-grade vein-hosted gold & silver deposits in the Golden Triangle and Red Lake mining camps of Canada.

This sounds encouraging. The 1350 Zone delivered some intriguing high-grade intercepts in 2025, and I look forward to seeing this zone thoroughly drill-tested now that the Metallis team have a much better handle of the geometry of the mineralized veins. I expect to have the Metallis team, including the new VP Ex Dave Nuttal and CEO Fiore Aliperti on Goldfinger Capital for an update interview in the next month.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Metallis Resources at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Article published on behalf of Metallis Resources Inc.

