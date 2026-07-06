Kevin Warsh’s first press conference as Federal Reserve Chairman landed with a thud across markets. The policy decision itself was not the surprise: the FOMC held the federal funds rate steady at 3.50% to 3.75%. The signal was in everything around the decision — the shorter statement, the stripped-out forward guidance, the hawkish shift in the dot plot, and Warsh’s deliberate refusal to spoon-feed markets the next move. The Fed’s official statement still described inflation as “elevated relative” to the 2% goal and bluntly concluded: “The Committee will deliver price stability.”

Markets interpreted that as a hawkish regime change. PIMCO noted that Warsh’s first meeting brought a streamlined policy statement, no forward guidance, and a committee roughly split between holding rates steady and hiking at least once this year. Nine of 18 FOMC participants projected at least one rate hike in 2026, while only one projected a cut — a sharp reversal from the previous dot plot. Reuters captured the same tone, quoting analysts who described Warsh’s debut as a “dramatically slimmed-down communication” regime and a meeting in which roughly half the committee projected a rate hike this year.

In other words, Warsh’s debut did not look like a Fed preparing to ease. It looked like a Fed trying to rebuild inflation credibility. Less hand-holding. Less market guidance. Less assurance that the next move would be down. The message was clear: under Warsh, markets would no longer be invited to lean on the Fed’s shoulder and front-run an easing cycle.

But the tone has already started to evolve.

At the ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal, Warsh remained firm on the Fed’s 2% inflation target, saying anyone expecting the central bank to become comfortable with inflation above 2% would be “disappointed.” He also refused to give forward guidance on the July decision, saying the FOMC would debate the question behind closed doors.

Yet the market-relevant nuance was not the 2% pledge. It was Warsh’s acknowledgement that the inflation backdrop had improved. According to the Wall Street Journal, Warsh said that inflation expectations had come down over the previous four weeks and that “inflation risks have come down.” He declined to say whether the Fed should raise rates at the upcoming meeting, calling it a “good family fight” for policymakers to resolve.

That is not a dovish pivot in the traditional sense. Warsh did not promise rate cuts, and he did not retreat from the 2% target. But it is a meaningful shift in the balance of risks. A Fed that sees inflation risks rising has to lean hawkish. A Fed that sees inflation expectations falling and inflation risks receding suddenly has room to pause, then potentially cut, even if spot inflation remains above target.

Then came Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s remarks this morning.

Waller’s prepared comments focused on forward guidance. He argued that forward guidance can be valuable when used properly, but can become harmful when it ties policymakers’ hands. He cited the 2021–2022 period as an example of guidance delaying necessary tightening, and said that when several economic scenarios seem equally likely, it may be best not to use forward guidance at all. Reuters noted that Waller’s comments come as Fed officials are divided over whether inflation or employment risks deserve greater attention.

The more important market headline, however, was Waller’s reported openness to an inflation target range. Waller said it is reasonable to consider setting an inflation target range. This begins a slide down a slippery slope that could eventually see the Fed viewing 2.5% or even 2.6% as achieving its inflation target. Waller also stated that the Fed would not deliberately keep rates low to help finance the U.S. fiscal deficit, while noting that adjusting the inflation target at this stage could damage Fed credibility.

That distinction matters. A target range is not the same thing as abandoning 2%. It is not a declaration that 3% inflation is suddenly acceptable. But it would create a more flexible framework around the Fed’s inflation mandate. Instead of treating 2.0% as a hard trigger point that must be reached before cuts can begin, a range-based framework would allow policymakers to weigh the direction of inflation, inflation expectations, supply shocks, and labor-market weakness more explicitly.

This is where the pieces begin to fit together.

Warsh used his first press conference to restore credibility. He removed forward guidance, emphasized price stability, and allowed the committee’s hawkish dots to speak for themselves. Markets heard: “This Fed will not be bullied into premature cuts.”

In Portugal, Warsh kept the credibility message intact but acknowledged that inflation risks had receded. Markets heard a subtler message: “We are still serious about 2%, but the inflation scare may be cooling.”

Gold rallied on Warsh’s Portugal remarks, suddenly no longer fearing the prospect of imminent rate hikes.

Gold (30-Minute)

Warsh’s July 1st remarks on inflation triggered a gold market rally on the first day of the 3rd quarter

Then Waller opened the door to a more flexible inflation framework, suggesting that a target range is reasonable to consider. Markets can now begin to hear a third message: “If inflation is moving in the right direction, the Fed may not need to wait for a perfect 2.0% print before cutting.”

That is the important conclusion. The Fed is not declaring victory over inflation. Inflation remains above target. The June FOMC statement explicitly said so. But the policy conversation is changing. The question is no longer simply, “Is inflation at 2%?” The question is becoming, “Are inflation risks falling enough, and are labor-market risks rising enough, to justify taking some restriction out of policy?”

That is how rate cuts happen with inflation still above target. Not through surrender. Through reframing.

Returning to the Warsh’s June 17th FOMC press conference, he made a remark on inflation that he focuses on the number to the left of the decimal point. Only a few observers made note of this comment at the time, but I believe it was an important tell.

He had used a similar formulation earlier at his April 22, 2026 confirmation hearing, saying: “In economics, what we need to do is focus [to] the left of the decimal point, not to the right of the decimal point. We need to focus on the big things.” If taken literally, this could imply tolerance for inflation anywhere in the 2-handle, such as 2.9%, rather than requiring a precise 2.0%.

Warsh’s hawkish debut may have been the credibility deposit. His Portugal comments were the first sign that inflation pressure is easing. Waller’s inflation-range remarks may be the intellectual bridge toward cuts.

The Fed is very gently opening the door to easing — not because inflation has returned to 2% (core PCE is at 3.4% so it’s still a long ways from even being in a potential “target range”), but because policymakers are beginning to signal that the path, composition, and risk balance of inflation may matter more than the level alone.

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