At this week’s FOMC meeting (January 27–28, 2026), two members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) dissented from the decision to keep the federal funds rate unchanged and voted in favor of cutting the rate. Those dissenting governors were Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran.

This morning, Waller is out with a statement explaining his dissent:



“I dissented at the most recent meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) after concluding that cutting the policy rate by 25 basis points was the appropriate stance of policy. Three cuts to the policy rate last year have moved it closer to a neutral setting but monetary policy is still restricting economic activity, and economic data make it clear to me further easing is needed.

First, in contrast to the continued solid growth in economic activity, the labor market remains weak. Despite ticking down in its most recent reading, the unemployment rate has risen since the middle of last year. Payroll gains in 2025 were very weak. Compared to the prior ten-year average of about 1.9 million jobs created per year, payrolls increased just under 600,000 for 2025. And, last year’s data will be revised downward soon to likely show that there was virtually no growth in payroll employment in 2025. Zero. Zip. Nada.

Let this sink in for a moment—zero job growth versus an average of almost 2 million for the 10 years prior to 2025. This does not remotely look like a healthy labor market. While lower labor supply was surely a factor, it also indicates considerable weakness in labor demand. Employers are reluctant to fire workers, but also very reluctant to hire. I have heard in multiple outreach meetings of planned layoffs in 2026. This indicates to me that there is considerable doubt about future employment growth and suggests that a substantial deterioration in the labor market is a significant risk.

Second, though inflation is elevated from tariff effects, appropriate monetary policy is to “look through” these effects as long as inflation expectations are anchored, which they are. Inflation excluding tariff effects is running close to the FOMC’s 2 percent target and on a path to sustainably reach that goal.

With total inflation excluding tariff effects close to our target at just slightly above 2 percent and a weak labor market, the policy rate should be closer to neutral, which the median FOMC participant estimates is 3 percent, and not where we are—50 to 75 basis points above 3 percent. I favored reducing the policy rate to strengthen the labor market and guard against a deterioration that would be harder to address once it has begun.”

Waller makes a compelling case for additional rate cuts in 2026. The timing of his statement is curious, and it may have been intended to coincide with President Trump’s decision to tap Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chairman—perhaps to take some of the sting out of Warsh, whom the market perceives as leaning hawkish on monetary policy.

Bessent and Warsh’s former boss Stan Druckenmiller is also out with an interview via the FT:

“The branding of Kevin as someone who’s always hawkish is not correct,” ~ Druckenmiller said in an interview with the FT

Considering Trump 2.0’s stated policy objectives, one has to wonder whether Warsh has had a change of heart regarding some of his previous hawkishness. Waller and Druckenmiller may be cluing us in to a man who is ready to change his opinions in order to meet the enormous task that lies in front of him.

In the last 24 hours, gold and silver are doing what they have to do. The news — whether it’s Warsh or Iran — is just the soundtrack to what the market inevitably had to do.

I can assure you that this is not the top in precious metals, but it is a necessary cleansing and reset. This continues to be one of the most dangerous markets I’ve ever witnessed — one in which strong opinions should be weakly held, and in which nobody knows anything.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.