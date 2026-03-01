There are already comparisons to the May 2011 assassination of Osama Bin Laden and the assassination of Ayatollah Khomeini with regard to precious metals. In May 2011, gold and silver were just beginning to roll-over after staging breakneck rallies during the first four months of 2011:

Silver (August 2010 - June 2011)

Silver, in particular, was in an extremely precarious position in early May 2011. The first clear signs of a topping process had already emerged in the final week of April, when—despite wildly euphoric sentiment and heavily skewed bullish positioning—the white metal failed to decisively break through the $50 long-term resistance level.

Gold (August 2010 - June 2011)

While anything is possible, I don’t believe today’s situation in precious metals is comparable to 2011.