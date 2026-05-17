Geologist and equity portfolio manager Tom Woolrych joins Goldfinger Capital for another long-form conversation. In this month's conversation, we dive into the latest big news from San Lorenzo Gold (TSX-V:SLG, OTC:SLGMF) and Tom's takeaways from a number of recent news releases across the junior mining sector.



Companies discussed include Awale Resources, Andina Copper, Endurance Gold, San Lorenzo Gold, Barksdale Resources, Hercules Metals, Sitka Gold and Metal Energy.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of several companies discussed in this interview including Awale Resources, Andina Copper, Hercules Metals, San Lorenzo Gold, Endurance Gold, Kingfisher Metals and Metal Energy Corp. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.