March 27, 2026 X Spaces conversation with Willem Middelkoop, founder/CIO of the Commodity Discovery Fund (CD Fund).

Discussing the drivers behind gold and silver’s big March drawdowns, and how the CD Fund is playing the volatility and market turmoil. Additionally, individual stocks discussed include Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG) and Talon Metals (TSX:TLO).

Disclosure: Video creator owns shares of Hercules Metals and Talon Metals at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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