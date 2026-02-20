Vince and I got together for a half hour midweek chat to discuss silver market sentiment, while evaluating different scenarios for what could be next for silver. We also discussed the recent $4.3 billion BHP/WPM silver streaming deal, and what a transaction of this size is telling us. We concluded by delving into tokenized gold (Tether Gold) and previewed a gold/silver miner series we are going to launch in a couple weeks.



Vince is a must read and prolific content generator on Substack. He understands derivatives trading and the mechanics/plumbing of physical commodities markets like few others. Additionally, he is an outspoken voice regarding the bipolar new world order and the monumental transformation (both economically and politically) we are undergoing today in the United States.



Enjoy my 35-minute long chat with Vince on what's going on in silver, where we are in this bull market cycle, how high silver could rally, and some silver miners to consider putting on your radar.



