After completing a whirlwind, multi-continent tour—including site visits and conferences—Tom Woolrych joins Goldfinger Capital for another long-form conversation. This was a really good one, maybe my favorite episode so far with Tom.



During the hour-long conversation, Tom and Robert discuss Tom’s recent site visits in South America and Africa, in addition to the annual Mining Indaba Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. We also delve into some of Tom's biggest winners of 2025, and where he still sees fertile soil for more 10-baggers in 2026.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of several companies discussed in this interview including Awale Resources, Andina Copper, Hercules Metals, San Lorenzo Gold, Endurance Gold, Kingfisher Metals and Metal Energy Corp. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.