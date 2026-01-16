A video I made on Thursday night after thinking about the monumental global changes that are accelerating early in 2026. The post-1971 US dollar reserve system is no longer the road map for the next decade. With change comes some pain, and a lot of discomfort.

We are beginning to feel it already…

The post-1971 US dollar reserve system allowed the U.S. to run large deficits and debts because those liabilities are the world’s preferred savings vehicle — turning American consumption and government borrowing into the foundation of global liquidity.