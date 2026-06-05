This week’s long-form episode of Mining Stock Daily features two wide-ranging macro conversations focused on market volatility, AI-driven speculation, commodities, and the growing disconnect between financial markets and economic reality. First, Hedge Fund Telemetry’s Thomas Thornton discusses the dangerous concentration inside AI and semiconductor trades, the leverage building across global markets, why he is becoming constructive on gold again, and the key credit spread signals he believes investors should be watching closely.

In the second segment, private investor Rob Sinn joins Trevor Hall to discuss the ongoing Strait of Hormuz disruption, portfolio positioning in junior mining equities, copper supply constraints, the fading momentum in cryptocurrencies, and why exploration season could still deliver major opportunities for resource investors despite broader market uncertainty.

Companies mentioned included Northern Lights Resources, Endurance Gold, Hercules Metals, Rio Tinto, and Kinross Gold. We also discussed crude oil, Hormuz, Bitcoin, MSTR, and the summer doldrums.

I also noticed that the first guest, Tommy Thornton, has some similar takes on the broader equity market dynamics and the enormously crowded trades that have been driving the major equity indices.

Disclosure: Author owns shares in some of the companies discussed including Hercules Metals, Northern Lights, and Endurance Gold.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.