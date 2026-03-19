Spiking energy prices as a result of the USA/Israel/Iran conflict have sent a powerful whiff of fear and elevated uncertainty across global financial markets. The risk is a prolonged period of global stagflation the damages economic growth and consumer demand.

Normally one would think that the prospect of stagflation is bullish for gold, but the price path isn’t quite as simple. Markets are made in price and time, and the resulting market reaction to a series of macro events is rarely easily predictable.

A sudden spike in global energy prices actually creates a deflationary impulse in growth because energy is a non-discretionary input that acts like a tax on the entire economy. Households must spend more on gasoline, heating, and electricity, leaving less income for discretionary goods and services. Businesses face higher costs for transport, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and power, which compresses margins and often leads them to cut hiring, delay investment, or reduce output. So even though the initial shock is inflationary in price terms, it is deflationary in demand terms because it destroys purchasing power and slows real economic activity.

That is the key distinction: higher energy prices can be price inflationary while also being economically deflationary. If wages do not rise fast enough to offset the energy shock, consumers buy less of everything else. If firms cannot fully pass costs on, profitability falls. If they do pass costs on, end demand weakens. Credit conditions can also tighten because markets begin pricing slower growth, rising defaults, and greater stress in energy-importing economies. The end result is often a stagflationary mix: headline inflation rises, but underlying growth, demand, and liquidity weaken.

This sounds like a toxic brew, and one in which global central banks are likely to enact extraordinary measures. So why isn’t all of this bullish for gold?

The answer is in the time frame.

In the long term, this is a very powerful set of ingredients for a weaker US dollar and higher gold prices. But in the short term it’s all about liquidity and de-grossing.

Gold often gets sold first in an initial liquidity shock not because its long-term thesis is broken, but because investors suddenly need cash. When markets seize up, leveraged funds, macro funds, and multi-asset investors sell whatever they can sell quickly, and gold is one of the most liquid assets in the world. Margin calls, redemptions, VaR deleveraging, and collateral needs force people to dump winners along with losers. In that phase, the market is not asking “what is the best store of value?” it is asking “what can I sell right now to raise dollars?” That is why gold can decline alongside equities and other risk assets during the first leg of a liquidity event.

Once that forced-selling wave passes and policymakers respond, the backdrop usually turns constructive for gold again. Central banks inject liquidity, cut rates, expand swap lines, slow or reverse QT, and signal support for financial markets. Real yields often fall, the dollar’s upside momentum can stall, and investors begin to refocus on the consequences of easier policy: more monetary accommodation, higher fiscal stress tolerance, and a greater risk of future currency debasement or inflation. Gold then stops trading like a source of liquidity and starts trading again like a hedge against monetary disorder.

So the pattern is often two-stage: first, gold is treated as an ATM in the dash for cash; second, it re-rates higher as the policy response to that cash crunch undermines confidence in fiat purchasing power and suppresses real rates. That is why gold can look weak during the panic itself, but strong in the aftermath.

Turning to the gold chart, I am using a daily chart updated as of Wednesday’s close while acknowledging that April futures have already traded as low as $4669.00 overnight:

Gold (Daily)

The overnight move means that gold has already broken through the minor support near $4800 and dropped into a big zone of support/resistance dating back to December-February.

The $4550-$4650 zone should be considered major support.

It is notable that the US Dollar Index is not confirming the new lows in gold, neither is the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield.

US Dollar Index (Daily)

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield (Daily)

Wrapping up with the gold mining ETF, the GDX, we can see important support/resistance that aligns with the rising 156-day SMA between $83 and $85:

GDX (Daily)

We should keep an eye on Treasury yields and the dollar over the next 36 hours, the early ingredients of a tradable low in precious metals are in place. However, in the short term the market ‘rubber band’ can become very stretched as it finds the max-pain price levels.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell summed it up yesterday when he stated "the implications of developments in the Middle East for the U.S. economy are uncertain,"

That is an understatement.

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