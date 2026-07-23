Despite being down ~5.5% YTD, shares of gold mining giant Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are slightly outperforming the gold price itself, and vastly outperforming its peer group (-13% YTD):

NEM vs. HUI Gold Bugs Index (December 12, 2025 to July 22, 2026)

Newmont’s outperformance makes sense due to its balance sheet strength and much larger global production platform. In addition, Newmont has been generating cash through divestitures of non-core assets. In turn, Newmont has used this cash to pay down debt and buy-back its shares.

I believe the share buyback program has helped to support NEM’s share price during the gold sector headwinds of the last few months.

Newmont (Daily)

A couple of weeks ago, I released a video highlighting the setup I see developing across the gold miners through the end of July. With Newmont’s quarterly report, we are entering what I believe could be a sweet spot that lasts through the end of next week.

The recent share price losses across the sector have lowered the bar that the gold producers have to jump over when they report their Q2 results. Some will surely still stumble, however, I believe the best producers such as Newmont and Agnico Eagle are well-positioned to deliver upside surprises.

At least one bank analyst agrees with me.

On July 14, 2026 TD Cowen upgraded Newmont form hold to buy, with a US$127 price target.

The upgrade was based on four main points:

Discounted valuation: Newmont was trading at approximately 0.87× TD Cowen’s net asset value estimate, compared with a three-year average near 1.10× NAV. TD Cowen believed the valuation had fallen too far relative to Newmont’s improving execution and asset quality.

Better operational delivery: The firm said Newmont had been consistently exceeding quarterly expectations, helped by improved execution and a more focused portfolio following its non-core asset sales.

Massive capital-return capacity: TD Cowen estimated Newmont had roughly $3.7 billion of net cash and could potentially repurchase more than $5 billion of stock during 2026, supported by continued free-cash-flow generation. Newmont has authorized up to $6 billion in repurchases.

Slightly better production outlook: TD Cowen forecasts approximately 5.39 million ounces of 2026 gold production, modestly above Newmont’s guidance of roughly 5.26 million ounces.

Let’s see what Newmont says tonight. I’ll be listening into the call and I’ll provide my key takeaways for premium subscribers this weekend.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Agnico Eagle at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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