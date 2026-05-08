Paul Harris of Kitco interviewed Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights recently.

Joe cites 18 material M&A transactions across the gold mining sector since July 2024. It continues to make more sense for the large senior gold producers to make acquisitions of producing and/or permitted development-stage assets “so anything they buy is accretive”.

Joe also discusses the junior exploration drilling surge and the challenge of finding labor to man all these drill rigs. This is a serious issue across the sector day, and it increases the technical execution risk in drill programs.

Next, I invite you to listen to the latest episode of Forward Guidance in which Danny Dayan makes the case that the Fed is still much too easy in its monetary policy stance, contributing to a continued melt-up in equities:

For metals investors, Danny makes the point that copper and other base metals will continue to outperform gold and silver. He makes a bit of a contrarian call by saying the US dollar may be close to a bottom.

US Dollar Index (Daily)

The bottoming tails below 98.00 in the USD Index illustrate that dips are being bought in the dollar.

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