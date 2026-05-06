The case for gold mining equities here is that the sector has shifted from what became an overheated momentum trade in January, to an oversold support test at the exact moment when the underlying businesses are producing some of the best financial results in their history.

Gold Bugs Index (Daily)

After a multi-week decline, the setup is no longer about chasing strength. It is about recognizing a sector that has pulled back into support while sentiment has flipped sharply negative. That is often where the best bull-market opportunities emerge: not when everyone feels comfortable when price trends are clearly higher, but when the price action has shaken out late buyers, compressed expectations, and forced investors to question a thesis that is still fundamentally intact.

Source: Hulbert Ratings

Gold miner sentiment is the weakest it has been in more than a year, pressured by a combination of negative price momentum, rising geopolitical anxiety, and investors attempting to front-run the old “sell in May and go away” playbook.

The disconnect is striking. Gold mining equities have corrected, yet the companies themselves are printing record numbers. Newmont reported record quarterly earnings and free cash flow for Q1 2026, while also increasing its share repurchase authorization. Agnico Eagle reported record quarterly operating margins and record adjusted net income, driven by a realized gold price of US$4,861/oz in Q1. Kinross generated approximately US$840 million of record free cash flow, its fourth consecutive quarterly record.

This is not a 2011-style gold-stock rally built on hope, marginal projects, and aggressive cost inflation. The current backdrop is much cleaner: balance sheets are stronger, capital discipline is better, and the operating leverage to gold is finally flowing through to margins, earnings, buybacks, dividends, and free cash flow.

Agnico Eagle may be the most striking example of the current situation: Agnico is reporting ~60% operating margins and record net income, but the market has been enthusiastically selling the stock for the last few weeks:

Agnico Eagle (Daily)

I view the recent decline as an opportunity, and I have been buying AEM shares. If the stock decisively breaks below the ~$170 level, I will reconsider my view. For now, I like the odds of buying between $175-$185, targeting a move back up to resistance in the $220-$225 area.

My friend EconomicAlpha on X sums up the recent shift across the precious metals mining sector to a more shareholder friendly approach:

The proximate cause of the recent decline in gold and gold miners is the specter of higher inflation and rising bond yields.

However, I believe this too shall pass. As the Hormuz situation calms, and AI continues to contribute to disinflation, I expect yields to moderate in 2H 2026.

Meanwhile, gold has found support near its rising 156-day moving average (~$4500/oz):

Gold (Daily)

A weekly close above $4,800/oz would be a very positive sign for the yellow metal. Such a rally would surely result in a powerful short-covering relief rally across the gold mining sector.

Disclosure: Author owns AEM shares at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.