Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
4m

Agreed. I added to my AEM position yesterday as well. Real long term thinkers there. They’ve had a very successful diesel hedging strategy for quite a long time, and are excellent capital allocators. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a regional platform emerge in Australia similar to Europe as well in the coming years. Hope Bay is also a sleeping giant in their portfolio.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Sinn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture