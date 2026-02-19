This afternoon, Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX, TSX:EQX) delivered stellar quarterly results that included:

✅Beat on revenues $988 million vs. $949 million (analyst consensus)

✅Beat on adjusted EPS $.35 vs. $.22 (analyst consensus)

✅Beat on EBITDA $579 million vs. $522 million (analyst consensus)

Additionally, after paying down more than $1 billion in debt in 2H 2025, Equinox initiated its first-ever dividend ($0.06 annually). It’s not a large dividend, but it does mark a major milestone for a company that was facing a significant net debt position and didn’t appear to be on such solid financial footing only eight months ago.

Equinox’s management team is telling investors that they are confident in the Greenstone Mine ramp-up and the company’s operational/financial trajectory. Meanwhile, 2025 AISC/oz came in at the lower end of the guidance range.

Other key takeaways from the Equinox Gold Q4/FY 2025 earnings report:

Transformational 2025: The Calibre merger created a larger North American-focused producer with two new long-life Canadian assets, materially reshaping the company’s growth profile.

Record production: 2025 output reached 922,827 ounces (all operations), with Q4 hitting a record 247,024 ounces, driven by improving Greenstone throughput and Valentine ramp-up.

Strong financial performance: $2.71B revenue, $915M operating cash flow, and $1.34B adjusted EBITDA highlighted leverage to higher gold prices.

Balance sheet transformation: Over $1.1 billion of debt reduced since mid-2025, leaving net debt near $75 million entering 2026 — a massive de-risking milestone.

Dividend initiated: First quarterly dividend announced ($0.015/share) plus a potential share buyback program, signaling a shift toward capital returns.

Portfolio optimization: Brazil assets divested and non-core Nevada assets sold, sharpening focus on core Canadian and Americas operations.

Costs remain elevated: Full-year AISC of ~$1,925/ounce still high versus peers, reflecting ramp-ups and transition costs.

2026 guidance: 700k–800k ounces production at AISC $1,775–$1,875/oz with expectations of strong free cash flow and potential debt elimination.

Equinox Gold (Weekly)

Looking ahead to 2026, the investment narrative centers on execution and margin expansion. Production guidance of 700,000–800,000 ounces is slightly lower than 2025 headline output due to asset sales, but the portfolio is now more focused and capital-efficient. Management’s expectation that free cash flow could eliminate remaining debt in 2026 suggests a potentially meaningful inflection point for Equinox’s equity valuation in 2026. Key catalysts include Greenstone reaching design capacity, continued ramp-up at Valentine, and potential organic growth from Castle Mountain Phase 2 and other expansion opportunities.

Strategically, Equinox is evolving into a mid-tier producer with optionality rather than a pure growth-at-any-cost story. The balance sheet repair, dividend initiation, and portfolio simplification signal a pivot toward shareholder returns and disciplined capital allocation — Equinox is becoming a steady Canadian gold producer cash cow with greatly reduced jurisdictional and operational risk.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC, TSX:K)

Like Equinox, Kinross also delivered a strong quarter that included impressive free cash flow generation despite a small miss on revenues.

✅Beat adjusted EPS $.67 vs $.55 (analyst consensus)

✅Beat on Free Cash Flow $769.4 million vs $742 million (analyst consensus)

🔴Slight miss on Revenue $2.023 billion vs $2.059 billion (analyst consensus)

Delivered on guidance with stable scale: Produced ~2,000,000 ounces Au-eq in 2025 and maintains a multi-year outlook of ~2,000,000 ounces annually through 2028, reinforcing Kinross’ status as a steady large-cap producer.

Record free cash flow & margins : Generated $2.47 billion in free cash flow in 2025 and operating margins of ~$2,283/ounce for the year, driven primarily by higher realized gold prices.

Strong profitability surge: Net earnings reached $2.39 billion ($1.96/share) and adjusted net earnings totaled $2.24 billion, highlighting massive operating leverage to gold prices.

Balance sheet strength: Kinross ended 2025 with ~$1.0 billion net cash (cash - debt), repaid ~$700 million of debt, and increased liquidity to ~$3.5 billion — KGC has one of the cleanest balance sheets among senior producers.

Capital returns ramping: Targeting 40% of free cash flow to shareholder returns in 2026; dividend increased 33% since Q3 2025 and share buybacks continued.

Pipeline catalysts advancing: Great Bear engineering progressing, Lobo-Marte EIA expected in 2026, and multiple U.S. projects (Curlew, Phase X, Redbird) moving forward.

Operational consistency: Paracatu surpassed 600,000 ounces for the 8th straight year and Tasiast remained the highest-margin operation in the portfolio.

In terms of its production growth story, the Great Bear Project is KGC’s ace in the hole; production is expected to begin ramping up in 2029 in Red Lake:

Once running at full throughput, Great Bear is expected to generate US$1.3 billion per year in free cash flow (using a US$4,300 gold price).

The production profile from 2030-2037 is truly impressive (518k ounces average annual production), and the best part is that Kinross firmly believes it will continue making more high-grade gold discoveries in deep drilling at Great Bear:

The resource upside potential is substantial, and Kinross isn’t in a rush to find all the high-grade gold mineralization that remains hidden at depth. There will be plenty of time to continue drilling beyond 1,500 meters once the mine is fully ramped-up and producing ~500,000 ounces per year in the early 2030s.

Kinross has one of the cleanest uptrends of any chart in the gold mining sector. In fact, KGC has delivered a cool 6x return to shareholders in the last two years!

Kinross Gold (Weekly)

Taken in the context of other recent gold producer earnings, the EQX/KGC quarterly reports confirm a trend of balance sheet deleveraging across the gold mining sector. In addition, free cash flow is being plowed into buybacks and higher dividends. Meanwhile, costs are stubbornly sticky with Kinross explicitly noting higher costs tied to higher royalties from higher gold prices (and shows higher AISC in its disclosure table), reminding investors that margin expansion isn’t purely linear with gold.

The lofty 1,000,000 ounce annual production goal remains elusive to Ross Beaty’s Equinox Gold, but I have a feeling that it won’t remain elusive for long—at its current FCF run rate we should see Equinox debt-free, and looking for its next big acquisition in 2H 2026.

Which North American gold assets will be at the top of Equinox/Kinross management’s ‘wish lists’ in the next couple years?

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.