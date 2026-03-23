The biggest difference between April 2013 and today is that 2013 was still a largely unipolar monetary world built on confidence in the U.S.-led fiat system, whereas today’s backdrop is increasingly multipolar, fragmented, and distrustful of the existing monetary order. That matters enormously for gold. In a world where reserve managers, central banks, and investors are becoming less comfortable concentrating all trust in one country, one currency, and one policy framework, gold naturally regains importance as a neutral reserve asset. It carries no counterparty risk, no political allegiance, and no dependence on the credibility of any single central bank. That is a fundamentally different starting point from the one gold faced in April 2013.

Back in April 2013, the macro narrative had turned decisively against gold. The U.S. economy was healing, credit creation was improving, lending conditions were easing, and the dominant view was that the post-2008 emergency period was gradually ending. Inflation was subdued, financial stress was fading, and markets were increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve would eventually be able to normalize policy without major disruption. Gold was no longer being viewed as essential insurance. Instead, it was increasingly seen as a leftover crisis trade from a world that investors believed was stabilizing.

Gold (March 2011 - March 2014)

In April 2013, gold was already in a well-defined downtrend and sending flashing technical chart warning signs.

That shift in psychology showed up violently in the market. The April 2013 gold smash was not just a price move, it was a mass liquidation of western financial ownership. ETF holders rushed for the exits, futures selling accelerated, and the message from the market was clear: investors were dumping gold because they believed the system was healing, the Fed still had credibility, and the need for monetary insurance was diminishing. It was a confidence-in-the-system environment, and gold paid the price.

Today’s environment is very different. Yes, real yields remain positive, the dollar still matters, and short-term moves in rates can absolutely pressure gold. But unlike 2013, markets are not staring at a clean, disinflationary recovery led by a trusted policy establishment. They are staring at a much messier world defined by sticky inflation, geopolitical fractures, energy insecurity, rising fiscal imbalances, and growing doubts about the long-term coherence of the monetary-fiscal regime. In that kind of environment, gold is not merely a fear trade. It becomes strategic insurance against a world that is becoming less predictable, less cooperative, and less anchored by a single unquestioned monetary center.

Since the current gold bull market kicked-off in Q1 2024, this is the first 20%+ drawdown the yellow metal has experienced. In a standard multi-year metal bull market, it is very common to see multiple 20%+ drawdowns along the way. A good rule of thumb is 2 to 4 major drawdowns over a 3-5 year bull market, with especially volatile commodities sometimes experiencing even more.

Gold (November 2023 - March 2026)

Overnight, gold futures dropped into the 2nd support layer (yellow) tapping the $4100 level—this represents a ~25% correction in March alone.

Gold is just now entering year three of its current bull market, so the stiff correction gold is currently experiencing is actually arriving right on time. A 20% drawdown in a commodity/metal like gold is not unusual at all. In fact, it is often part of the normal process of shaking out weak hands and resetting sentiment.

Another major difference is who is doing the buying. In 2013, the marginal price-setter was western financial capital dumping ETF holdings. Today, central banks have become one of the most important structural pillars of the gold market. That is highly significant. Central-bank buying reflects something deeper than tactical trading; it reflects a desire to diversify reserves away from an overly concentrated dollar-centric system and toward an asset that is politically neutral and globally recognized. That is one of the clearest expressions of the increasingly multipolar monetary order. On top of that, renewed ETF inflows show that private investors are also returning to gold, but this time they are doing so alongside official-sector accumulation rather than against it.

There is also a deeper philosophical difference in how gold is perceived. In 2013, most investors still broadly trusted fiat institutions, central-bank communication, and the idea that monetary authorities could successfully guide the economy back to normal. The debate was mostly about timing: when would QE end, when would rates rise, when would the recovery strengthen? Today, the debate is more structural. Investors are increasingly asking whether the broader monetary and fiscal architecture itself is becoming more unstable. That is a very different question, and it is one that naturally strengthens the long-term case for gold.

Silver and precious metals more broadly also sit in a stronger structural position today than they did in 2013. Back then, the complex was still trading primarily as a macro-monetary expression of ETF flows, dollar strength, and changing confidence in the recovery. Today, silver remains a high-beta monetary metal, but it also has a much stronger industrial-demand story than it did back then. That does not eliminate volatility, and it certainly does not prevent liquidation during macro shocks, but it does provide an additional layer of support that was less developed in 2013. In other words, precious metals today are being supported by both monetary uncertainty and, in silver’s case, meaningful structural physical demand.

There is, however, one important similarity between the two periods: gold can still get hit hard in the short term when real yields rise and the dollar strengthens. That has not changed. In moments of liquidity stress or sudden repricing of interest-rate expectations, gold can still behave poorly for a period of time. That is why today can occasionally rhyme with April 2013 on a tactical basis. But the broader regime is not the same. In 2013, the selloff fit the dominant macro narrative of normalization, confidence, and declining need for insurance. Today, similar selloffs are better understood as countertrend liquidations within a structurally more supportive long-term backdrop.

So the simplest way to frame the comparison between April 2013 and today with regard to gold is as follows:

April 2013 was a world of rising confidence in the post-crisis recovery, strong faith in Fed credibility, subdued inflation, and heavy western liquidation of gold exposure. Gold was increasingly viewed as an obsolete crisis hedge.

Today is a world of growing monetary fragmentation, elevated geopolitical risk, sticky inflation, fiscal stress, and persistent central-bank demand for neutral reserve assets. Gold is increasingly viewed not just as a hedge against temporary fear, but as systemic insurance in an increasingly multipolar world.

The bottom line is that today is far less reminiscent of the beginning of a secular precious-metals bear market than April 2013 was. The two periods may rhyme during short-term liquidity events, but strategically they are very different. April 2013 was a confidence-driven liquidation in a world that still trusted the system. Today’s market is operating in a world that is gradually losing trust in the structure itself, and that is a much more constructive backdrop for gold and precious metals over the medium to long term.

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