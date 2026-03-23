Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

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George Billman's avatar
George Billman
6h

context is king

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David Cook's avatar
David Cook
7h

Always enjoy your thoughts on the market. Assuming the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for at least another month or two, and oil goes to say $120 - $130/barrel how do you see that impacting the junior miners and exploration companies?

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