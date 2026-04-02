South Korea President Lee Jae Myung explained the current situation succinctly:



“It is not a passing shower — it is a massive storm of uncertain duration. Even if the war were to end tomorrow, it will take considerable time to restore damaged energy infrastructure in the Middle East and return to supply stability.” (source: Korea Times)

The crude oil market emphatically agreed with the South Korean President during Thursday’s trading session.

WTI Crude Oil (Daily)

An energy price spike is one of the fastest ways to deflate everything else because oil is not just another commodity, it is the bloodstream of the global economy. When crude rips higher on a geopolitical shock, it acts like a sudden tax on households, industry, freight, chemicals, airlines, agriculture, and every supply chain that depends on transport or fuel inputs.

That does not create healthy inflationary prosperity.

It destroys discretionary demand, compresses margins, tightens financial conditions, and forces investors to reprice risk across equities, credit, and cyclical commodities. Reuters reported on March 27 that analysts were modeling Brent anywhere from roughly $100 to $190 under sustained Iran-related disruption scenarios, while the IMF warned on March 30 that the war was dimming the outlook for many economies as oil and gas flows were hit and growth prospects deteriorated.

That is why a violent oil move can be inflationary at the gas pump but deflationary for large parts of the asset universe.

Higher energy costs pull purchasing power out of the real economy and redirect it into an essential input that people cannot easily avoid. The result is classic demand destruction: consumers cut back, businesses delay capex, transport-intensive sectors get hit first, and broader risk assets begin to sag under the weight of slower growth expectations. Reuters reported today that J.P. Morgan sees oil potentially moving above $150 if Strait of Hormuz disruptions persist, and explicitly warned that the duration of the spike will determine the severity of demand reduction and recession risk. A separate Reuters report on April 2 also highlighted warnings that a prolonged Middle East conflict could slow growth and intensify food and fertilizer stress well beyond the region itself.

But gold is where the story changes. Gold does not need booming growth to work. In fact, gold tends to shine when the market begins to grasp that the system is becoming more fragile, more politicized, and less trustworthy. The current Iran conflict matters not only because it threatens oil flows through one of the world’s key chokepoints, but because it adds to a broader atmosphere of global mistrust: mistrust between major powers, mistrust in trade routes, mistrust in sanctions-based finance, and mistrust in the durability of a reserve system still heavily centered on fiat promises. That is exactly the kind of environment where central banks and long-horizon capital begin to value an asset with no counterparty risk, no political allegiance, and no need for another government’s permission to perform its function.

Goldman Sachs agrees, with the firm reiterating its $5,400/oz YE 2026 price target for gold earlier this week:

This is why I continue to view the current backdrop as very positive for gold over the long term. The World Gold Council said net central bank gold demand remained strong through 2025 and into early 2026, with 2025 full-year official buying still substantial and February 2026 showing another month of net purchases.

Its 2025 central bank survey found that 95% of respondents expect global official gold reserves to rise over the next 12 months, and 76% believe gold’s share of total reserves will be higher five years from now. At the same time, IMF COFER data shows the dollar’s share of disclosed global FX reserves has continued to trend lower at the margin, while Reuters reported this week that Brazil raised gold to the second-largest asset in its reserves in 2025.

Put simply: when the world becomes more multipolar, more coercive, and less trusting, gold increasingly reasserts itself as an integral reserve asset.

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