My first video of 2026!



I'd like to begin by saying I am very enthusiastic for the opportunity ahead in 2026, and I am convinced that we will be focused on some of the most important investment themes here at Goldfinger Capital.



In this video, I run through more than 20 investment ideas/themes that I am focused on for 2026. This is not a deep-dive video, it's an idea generation video. Over the coming weeks/months, we will dive into many of these stocks/sectors in greater detail. Including a number of very deep dives (including site visits, and long form focused videos/articles).