In a research note published earlier this week, the Goldman Sachs Commodities Research Team noted that it views near-term risk in the gold price being skewed to the downside. However, Goldman still forecasts gold prices reaching $5,400/oz by the end of 2026.

Goldman’s bullish YE 2026 gold price forecast is anchored by central bank reserve diversification, relatively light speculative positioning, and the modest boost to demand expected from Fed cuts. But Goldman is also warning that the next few weeks could remain choppy, with near-term risks skewed to the downside if geopolitical disruptions fade and bond/equity markets continue to normalize.

Gold (Daily)